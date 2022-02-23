USD 475 board to vote on mask policy Monday

The USD 475 Board of Education plans to vote on changing the district’s mask policy at its next board meeting Monday, March 7.
At the special board meeting held Feb. 17, the board discussed the policy further and decided to make it an action item for the March meeting.
Kristy Haden, vice president of the board, said she and the Ron Johnson, president of the board, decided to bring the mask policy back to the agenda at the special meeting because they felt the discussion was cut short during the prior meeting.
Haden read the results of the surveys the district sent to staff and parents concerning the mask policy this year.
In the staff survey presented in January, 989 staff responded. 40% strongly agree that the district should keep its current mask policy, 29% strongly disagree with the current mask policy and about 19% strongly agree that wearing masks have hindered students from learning.
In the results of the survey to parents presented in February, 955 parents responded. 42% strongly agree with continuing to wear masks and 37% strongly agree that the district should make masks optional.
Haden said parents should have a say in the education of their children. She also said she believes in what the educators feel is best.
“Nobody is here to say that the masks are our most essential tool in our toolkits, and I believe that masks have played a role in the past, allowing USD 475 to remain open throughout most of the pandemic, but masks and tests were always meant to be temporary,” she said. “I would suggest, after hearing comments that all the board members have made in the past and will probably make tonight, that we re-evaluate our mask policy at our March 7 board meeting as an action item.”
She asked that prior to that meeting, Superintendent Reginald Eggleston and his staff prepare new procedures and plans for having masks optional in city schools while being mandated on post, as well as a plan to remove the test-to-stay program in the schools. Additionally, she asked for staff advise in the upcoming meeting regarding what to do with the district’s staff hired to implement COVID procedure.
Dr. Anwar Khoury, board member, stated that the surveys are outdated and “times have changed” since a few months ago.
“The governor had removed all the masking in state,” he said. “All the surrounding school districts around us, including Manhattan, have already went also without masks. We’re always the leaders, and now I feel like we’re sitting behind.”
Mark Hatcher, board member, apologized to the board if he came off as divisive in the previous board meeting and said he appreciates everything each member of the board has to offer and wants to work with them.
“I hope that we can come together as a community, regardless of what we vote on and how we stand on this issue,” he said.
Dr. Jason Butler, board member, said he stands with his comments from the last board meeting that he is all in or all out and he doesn’t think the district can go back and forth on masks.
“I do like the idea of having this as an action item in two weeks with complete information, and we can start making vocal decisions and actually implementing decisions,” he said.
Beth Hudson, board member, said three people working in the district told her that if masks were to be removed now, they would still want those in their building to wear masks. She said she sent out an email and asked some of the principals what they thought, and they responded that they are ready to go without masks but thought the turning point would be Spring Break.
Hudson said she agreed with Hatcher’s statements that the board shouldn’t be divisive and said she believes they all want what’s best for students.
“We’re going to be out of the masks at some point. It’s just a matter of how we get there and how we do that as a group,” she said.
Johnson said he thinks “normal” will not be like it was prior to the pandemic, but he said he thinks they should make the mask policy an action item at the next meeting.
Khoury said he thought a decision should be made right then at the special meeting. Hatcher wanted to make a motion on the mask issue at the special meeting, but the board informed him he could not, since it was not marked as an action item in the agenda for the meeting.
“Given the numbers, given the school districts all around us, given the agencies at the governor’s level dropping all the masks mandates, I feel it’s time,” Hatcher said.
Jim Schmidt, board member, voiced his concerns with taking an action that would treat Fort Riley schools differently than the others. He said it is a slippery slope to treat the five schools on Fort Riley different than the rest of the schools in the district. He said he doesn’t think the board has ever made a decision that takes the schools off “equal footing.”
Khoury responded that there are other things staff must do differently when they work on post anyway, like passing through checkpoints, and the district has to work with those differences.
Fort Riley Garrison Commander Colonel William B. McKannay said Fort Riley has been in line with CDC guidance, with some additional restrictions, and it will continue to monitor any changes to those guidelines and change policy accordingly.
“We are as eager as everyone else to see CDC guidance change, in a different more positive direction, but we are going to go along with that,” he said. “I really appreciate the discussions with all of you. … That’s really the value of this is the discussions that we have, to make sure that we make the right decision.”
