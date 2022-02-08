The Geary Schools USD 475 Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to provide the old high school property at 900 N. Eisenhower Drive to the city of Junction City following writing a Memorandum of Understanding between the two entities.
After staff from the Teaching and Learning Department presented the district’s need for an Early Childhood Center at the meeting, board member Jim Schmidt made a motion that the board follow the staff’s recommendations to hold a section of the old high school property for the center to be built at a later date.
Dr. Anwar Khoury, board member, said he doesn’t think the old high school property is the right location for an early childhood center, because it is landlocked. He said he would like to see it near the new high school, where there is land for expansion.
“There is definitely the need and the desire to pursue the early childhood center, and it seems this has become awfully political over the positioning of land, because what’s presented to us, we’re landlocked as well, if we want to expand, so unfortunately, it feels like there is a lot that goes into this,” Board President Ron Johnson said. “We’ve been having this tug of war for over a year and a half on the proposal from the city to take this land off of our hands, and most importantly, we need to demolish that high school as soon as possible.”
Dr. Jason Bulter, board member, said the presentation proved a need for an early childhood center, but the motion isn’t consistent with the presentation, since the motion was about one specific piece of land: the old high school property.
“But they’re asking for a central location to build a facility on. We have the land that we possess. We’ve already agreed to working with the city and the city wholly, library separated because they’re their own entity, so we can surely figure out our way forward here to where we can get an early childhood center, we can get a library, we can let the city have what remains and move forward,” Schmidt said.
Khoury responded that it doesn’t seem like enough land in the proposal for the center the district is looking for. Board Vice President Kristy Haden agreed that the proposal doesn’t leave room for much future expansion.
“If we’re going to do this, I want to do it right, and I want to give you the 58 classrooms and I want to make sure that there is all of those opportunities so we can cover all of those kids,” she said. “We need to have a cost first and really know the details of how big. … I don’t want this land to sit here while we spend five or 10 more years trying to figure out how we’re going to fund it.”
Schmidt said he believes the center should come first concerning how much of the old high school property to build on, and the board should work with the city on the remaining land.
Haden said the district should determine how much land they would need and how much it would cost before they make a decision on putting any land toward it.
“In the 90 days that we agreed to put this off, we’ve stuck to this and it doesn’t appear that we really have invested in any other option and actually looking,” Johnson said.
Beth Hudson, board member, clarified what many members of the board expressed by saying that the board members are in support of the early childhood center and finding the best piece of ground for it, which they don’t believe is the old high school property.
Schmidt’s motion did not receive a second and died.
Bulter made a motion that the board provide the land to the city after demolishing the old high school facilities and completing an MOU with the city. Khoury seconded the motion.
City Manager Allen Dinkel reminded the board that the request was for the city to pay $1 for the property to be transferred to the city after facilities are demolished and environmentalists taken care of. Dinkel said MOUs for use of USD 475 facilities are currently in place. Haden said the board should review them.
After being asked for his counsel, Mark Edwards, USD 475 legal counsel, said he doesn’t believe the board has been given enough information from the city on what the city is going to do with the property, as well as a timeline of when they would do anything with it.
“I think those things, if they are covered by the MOU, I think the board members ought to have a chance to look at them,” Edwards said. “Some of you have been on this board for exactly coming up on two meetings, and I don’t see how you’ve really accumulated enough information to make this kind of a decision.”
Edwards said there is no MOU in place connected with the 34 acres that used to be the old high school property.
Schmidt asked Dinkel how much money is set aside for that property for the next five years. Dinkel said it would be a multi-year project, and by 2026, funding will be more available, and the city would start into process and planning prior to that. He said he foresees $20 million going to the project.
Bulter restated his motion that the board provide the land to the city for $1 after the city and board agree on a memorandum of understanding. Khoury seconded the motion again.
“This allows us to say to the city we are ready to move forward, but we want to make sure we are all in agreement with what the details of this look like,” Butler said.
The board took a vote on Bulter’s motion, approving it unanimously.
