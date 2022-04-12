The USD 475 Board of Education approved Monday the purchase of an access control platform for the school district that will integrate district devices, as well as detectors for two schools which will detect vaping and audio aggression.
The access control platform would allow integration of cameras, front door systems and other technologies the schools in the district use. Future technology the district installs can be integrated into the single platform. The total cost for the system is $259,273.
Originally, Chief Operations Officer David Wild said the district was going to purchase Genetec integrated software system for two schools, but since the company announced a 15% price increase, the district determined to buy the software for the entire district now.
A total of $186,000 will go to installing HALOv3 sensors, which will alert security of a variety of concerns, including vaping and audio aggression.
“The primary purpose of this device is a vape detector to place in the restrooms, but this new generation of HALO devices also sends out an alert when there is audio aggression nearby, say a shout or a fight breaks out,” Wild said. “It sends an alert to the Command and Control Center, and it has many other capabilities.”
The detectors have 12 sensors, Scott Clark, director of Emergency Management, said. The audio aggression it will detect includes yelling, fighting and loud noises, including gun shots. The latest generation also has occupancy detectors, which senses the amount of people in a room.
“With all of these, a notice would be sent to the Command Center, and we could have someone respond to that location immediately,” Clark said. “We could send someone right down there to see what was going on that we needed to pay attention to closely, instead of waiting for the word to get back and have it delayed.”
Wild said a total of 81 of the devices will be installed in Junction City High School and H.D. Karns Innovations Academy. The devices will go in stairwells, academy offices and locations where it is not appropriate to put a camera, such as restrooms.
Mark Hatcher, board member, asked whether the HALO devices are tamper-proof. Clark said he is unsure how sturdy the devices are, but tampering would alert security.
Hatcher asked how long it would take for the devices to arrive, and Clark answered that there is no definite date of delivery yet. He said the devices may be delivered prior to the start of the next school year or could arrive slightly afterward.
One of the security updates approved by the board is Raptor Emergency Management Suite, which will allow the district to monitor all visitors in the schools. The system will conduct an initial individual security check on visitors using photo IDs and prints out badges for visitors. The cost of the system is $82,545.
The district will also replace the district’s video doorbell system with new updated hardware at school entrances for $12,870. Devices will be installed that will allow Genetec software to send an alert to the Command and Control Center anytime somebody opens a door without authorization or props a door open. Also included in the upgrades is fire alarm integration with the new software and servers and switches to support the new software.
Wild said the total, including a previously approved consultant fee, comes to $935,000 for the initiative. Around $56,000 was already approved, so the board approved the remaining $878,859 Monday.
“We have the funds to do this, it lays the foundation for a very successful current and future way forward for safety and security,” Wild said.
Dr. Anwar Khoury, board member, asked why this was not accomplished when the high school was built. Wild said the district has talked about these changes for the past four years but has been accumulating information and finally brought in a consultant, which provided the information the district needed to continue.
Karl DeArmond, chief information officer for technology, specified that most of the current hardware at the high school can integrate with the new system, so money was not wasted on the high school.
The board unanimously approve the safety and security program upgrades, additions and enhancements.
Additionally, the board approved $34,686 for a fax server that would allow integration with current multi-function devices and would save the costs of purchasing fax cards for devices.
The board also approved a three-year agreement with Cisco for $295,302 for network access control. This system will identify a device on the network and put it in the correct category of staff, student, guest, camera, IT staff and finance staff to protect information on the network from those who aren’t authorized to access it. The system would also allow filtering traffic between categories.
