The USD 475 Board of Education approved adopting a Social and Emotional Learning curriculum for the schools in the district for $109,458.
Second Step is a program for pre-k through 8th grade, and College and Career Competency Framework is for high school students.
Second Step is a comprehensive tier one SEL curriculum, which will be taught by classroom teachers and includes bullying as a component.
It was piloted in 12 classrooms and several early childhood classrooms across the district, Kate Stewart, director of Student Improvement, said. Six of the elementary schools have already used the program in some capacity. The updated version of the program is entirely digital with videos and lessons with resources in multiple languages.
The cost of a three-year contract is around $109,458. Stewart said other districts that use the program include Wichita, Topeka, Salina and Kansas City.
College and Career Competency Framework for high school students is vetted from the Kansas Department of Education and Kansas Technical Assistance Network. The program covers assertiveness, self-regulation, self-efficacy and conflict management.
“It aligns with standards to prepare students for life after high school, and our high school teachers really liked that,” Stewart said. “We actually had members in our high school who were already taking courses that talk about how to integrate these.”
Materials for the program are provided by the state for free and can be easily downloaded. The cost of professional development for the program is $5,000, which includes four training periods. After the first year, the price is $2,500 with two training periods.
“They have trainers for each one of those components,” she said. “They will train the entire staff on how you integrate that into your curriculum and how you tailor it more in your advisory.”
She said the district budgeted $150,000 for SEL curriculum originally. To implement the programs, building leaders and instructional coaches will receive training and then will work with building staff to develop the plan in each building in May.
In June, administrators will work with the Teaching and Learning Department to focus in on the building plans and develop tier two and three strategies and resources.
In August, at the new teacher orientation, now called EduCamp, professional development will be provided to new teachers and buildings will go over their plan during building professional development to all staff before school starts.
At the high school, five staff members have already had competency training on at least one of the areas and additional members will complete training this summer. TASN will provide SEL implementation to Junction City High School staff on professional development days for three hours.
Stewart said another component to targeted assistance includes developing student behavior intervention processes. She said the department is working on documenting all the student intervention team processes to ensure consistency and to provide feedback.
Two schools have piloted Social, Academic, Emotional and Behavior Screeners, which are a component of the FastBridge program the district uses, she said. This includes a questionnaire the student fills out about themselves and a questionnaire teachers fill out about the student. The data is collected to allow for building teams to review and provide support.
“They will look at what student needs they have and making sure they area addressing those individual students,” she said.
Board member Jason Butler asked what topics will be covered through the SEL programs. Stewart said the topics include engaging with new students, setting goals, defining bullying and standing up for others and how to respond to emotions.
“It talks them through those pieces that sometimes we might take for granted but actually they really need, and it gives our staff the same language to use, so our student will be hearing the same language from pre-k through 8th grade,” she said.
Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said he believes there is a large need to put the programs in place, especially with the district dealing with behavior problems at the secondary level
“I think really somewhat accelerates the need and the reason for putting something in place because we know discipline has been a concern. I know the bullying piece has been a concern. All of those aspects for helping student acclimate and make the adjustments to a large setting,” he said. “We know we need some kind of curriculum with sculpting sequence that’s going to help our teachers address some of those behaviors that have just routinely interrupted instruction and kept us from really doing some of the things we desire to do.”
Mark Hatcher, board member, said there are a few topics included in the program for pre-k through 8th grade that he thinks parents need more information on, such as identity and inclusiveness. He said if it includes information about sexuality and other mature themes, he believes there should be an option to opt out.
Stewart said she didn’t have info on the lessons of those topics at the meeting, but the board could review them and pull out any lessons the district doesn’t think are appropriate.
Butler moved that the board approve the adoption of the SEL curriculum for $109,458 with the caveat that the information in the lessons be reviewed before the lessons are implemented.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.