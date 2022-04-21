The USD 475 Board of Education discussed at its special board meeting how to make up learning time that was lost in some of the district’s schools because of disruptions during the school year.
Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said this year has been unique because the school district had several interruptions to the school year because of repair needs or other disruptions. Those interruptions have caused the district to add minutes to the school day in several of the schools, including Junction City High School and two elementary schools.
Eggleston led the discussion, stating that when looking at how to go about making up education time in the future, the district needs to make sure it is doing so in a way that follows the contract with the teachers and which meets the expectations of the state in the number of minutes of class time needed.
Board Member Dr. Anwar Khoury said he believes the district should move away from adding minutes to school days to make up the time and instead build more extra days into the school year schedule. He said he doesn’t think a few extra minutes at the end of classes is time enough to sufficiently make up for the loss of learning students have from cancelled school days.
“I think we do our children a disservice when we add minutes,” he said. “Let’s just extend another day. Having five minutes, we’re kidding ourselves. … We have to build those flexibility days in.”
Board Vice President Kristy Haden disagreed with Khoury and said teachers have told her spending five extra minutes in class is beneficial to them. She said she thought extra class minutes is a better idea than adding another day and disrupting the school calendar.
“I feel it actually sometimes is a benefit just to add a little time on and make that specific class a little bit longer,” she said. “Getting the chance to add a test in at the end of the day or just that extra discussion piece for some of those kids.”
Debra Gustafson, associate superintendent, said the larger issue is making sure there is adequate time built into the calendar so that a discussion on adding minutes or days isn’t necessary in the future.
“We (need to) have enough days built into the calendar that we adopt that when these unforeseen events occur, be it weather or whatever, we’re covered and we don’t have to worry about doing anything,” she said.
Gustafson said in the past the district built in five or six days in case of disruptions, but the most recent calendar voted on by the teachers had the least number of days added in than all the other options. She said she believes that option allows for 3.6 extra days for elementary school students.
“The reality that we are going to have to add minutes and/or days next year is a very real possibility,” she said. “A lot of our teachers don’t get that connection that the calendar they vote on and those extra days impact what they’re going to have to do.”
She said the district received numerous calls from teachers to the Teaching and Learning Department who were upset that they have to add minutes and wondered why they were in that situation.
She said the calendar committee has discussed making it mandatory that there be a minimum of five extra days at every school level so the district isn’t faced with the challenge of determining how to make up class time when safety issues arise, and they can instead focus on the safety issue or other disruption.
Eggleston said when the committees come back together, the calendar can be added to the discussion to ensure the board explores all possibilities.
Khoury said he thinks many teachers don’t know all the factors that go into the calendar, so the district should have professional day to explain the calendar factors to the teachers to help them make the right decision.
At the meeting, the board also discussed the six board committees so that new board members can determine which committees they want to be on. The board will determine assignment to committees in a future meeting.
The six committees are Parent/Public Engagement, Student Discipline, Career and Academic Partnerships, Capital Projects, Handbook Committee and the Negotiations Committee (Insurance/Calendar).
The Parent/Public Engagement Committee plans matters related to Board/community dialogue and coordinates outreach logistics for stakeholders. This committee reviews the Parent Handbook annually.
The Student Discipline Committee reviews discipline procedures and their effectiveness and recommends enhancement for future implementation. This committee reviews the District’s Student Code of Conduct annually.
The Career and Academic Partnerships Committee works to strengthen business and industry relationships, establishes new partnerships and builds on existing relationships with area community colleges and universities.
The Capital Projects Committee looks at the needs of district facilities and grounds and the budgetary impact of improvements. The committee recommends improvement plans.
The Handbook Committee reviews and recommends changes to all district handbooks annually.
The Negotiations Committee performs good faith negotiations on behalf of the board with the local teacher association. This committee is a two-year term commitment because of the amount of information the committee members need to learn, Eggleston said.
Committees do not make decisions, Eggleston said. They report back to the board to share information and take assignments to accumulate information and then return for conversation before the board makes any decisions.
Eggleston explained the responsibilities of each committee at the meeting and told the board members to consider what committees they want to be on.
The next USD 475 Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.