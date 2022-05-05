The USD 475 Board of Education voted unanimously to terminate the employment of Merrier Tartt, former Junction City High School principal, Tuesday evening.
After an executive session on non-elected personnel, the board took a vote not to renew Tartt’s administrator contract for the upcoming school year.
“It is hereby declared to be the intent of the board of education of the unified school district number 475 Geary County, Kansas, that the employment contract of Merrier Tartt as an administrator be non-renewed for the 2022-2023 school year,” Kristy Haden, vice president of the board said.
Details of the contract were not readily available and school officials would not comment on the non-renewal.
Ron Johnson, president of the Board of Education, said it is a human resources issue, so members of the board and school district are unable to provide information regarding the matter.
Haden said at the meeting that Tartt will be given written notice on or before May 20 about the non-renewal of her contract.
In March, the school district announced that Tartt was being reassigned from her position as principal of JCHS, with her new position yet to be determined. James Neff was put in place as the acting principal of the school for the remainder of the school year.
Eggleston said in March that he and the district staff made the decision to remove Tartt from the principal position after evaluating the needs of the district. He said the district will post the position through internal and external sources. The goal is to officially hire someone into the position by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Tartt, previously known by the last name Jackson, served as JCHS principal since April 2021 after the school district suspended previous principal Melissa Sharp. Sharp allegedly told a student to remove a hijab. Sharp was suspended without pay for a matter of weeks and resigned sometime in 2020. She was paid through the balance of that school year.
Tartt, who is originally from Alabama, came in to assist at JCHS as “additional staff” for about a week before she became interim principal in November 2020. According to district pay records, she earned $17,718 in two months of work in 2020. More recent pay data for Tartt wasn’t available.
