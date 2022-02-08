With pandemic cases on a downward trend, the USD 475 Board of Education continued the debate on whether to lift the mask mandate in its schools at its meeting last Monday. The discussion ended without a motion on the issue.
Response Coordinator Rick Rook stated that there were 28 positive cases of coronavirus (21 students and seven staff) in the school district throughout the week of Feb. 1-7. Charles Martinez, interim director for Geary County Health Department reported 422 positive cases in Geary County from Feb. 1-7, which is a 38.5% positivity rate. He said there is still a high transition rate, but the department saw a major decrease already and the staff expect the numbers to continue to drop.
Reginald Eggleston, superintendent, said a survey sent to all parents of students in the district on wearing masks in school shows that 501 people who responded are in favor of continuing to wear masks and 449 are in favor of making masks optional in the schools.
Martinez said the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and KDHE recommend decisions on mask-wearing in the schools be contingent on the numbers in the county. He said before the department can recommend going mask-optional, the total new COVID cases should be a running average of 15 cases or less in the county within a seven-day range, which is quite lower than the 422 cases seen in the first week of February.
“We’re seventh in the nation for highest vaccination rate,” he said. “We’re doing really well in vaccinations, but even with the vaccination rate, we would still have to be at moderate transmission before we could recommend going mask-optional. … Geary County is doing really well, but we’re not even close to the threshold for us to recommend removing masks.”
Jason Butler, board member, asked whether, in the situation that masks are optional, students who are not vaccinated and are exposed to someone who has the virus would have to quarantine or whether they would stay in school. Martinez answered that he recommends they quarantine.
“The question at the end of the day to me is, can kids stay in school,” Butler said. “If any time somebody is positive, you have to quarantine, all the sudden you may have missed six to 10 weeks of school by the end of the year. But if you say, we’re going to treat this like the flu, and if you’re positive, you’re out of school for five to seven days, but you don’t test everybody around you and everybody else goes to school, you only miss for the days you’re positive, and that becomes a much more enticing idea, because kids are staying in school.”
Martinez said the studies they base their decisions on show that the best way to keep children in school is to maintain mask-wearing in the schools.
“Once we’re completely through this wave, we should drop down to moderate. That’s what all the models are looking like,” Martinez said. “We just have to push through until we get to moderate transmission in order to keep the kids in school.”
Dr. Anwar Khoury, board member, reminded the board that the decision about mask-wearing in the school district is ultimately a local board decision, and it is up to them to make any decisions regarding their students.
“We’ve reached a point where 83% of our students are vaccinated, and the rest I’m sure have had omicron. I don’t know anybody right now who either is not vaccinated or who has not had COVID. It’s time for us as a board to make a decision,” Khoury said. “The psychological aspect of wearing masks and the loss of learning, I think it’s taken a toll on our students, and I think it’s time for us to say optional masks.”
Board Member Mark Hatcher agreed with Khoury and said the numbers are already low in the district. Hatcher said he spoke to the leadership at multiple nearby school districts which told him masks are already optional in their schools.
“I don’t know how we would have the wisdom or the expertise, any of us, to possibly decide what is best for the health of every student, teacher and staff member in our district, and so I would agree with Dr. Khoury that we put the decision in the hands of the parents and the caregivers,” Hatcher said.
Board Member Jim Schmidt said he believes it comes down to a decision of whether the board is going to divide the school district and ask the students on Fort Riley to wear masks and allow the other ones to be optional. Board Vice President Kristy Haden asked if there have been discussions about changing policy on the fort.
Fort Riley representatives at the meeting said they discuss the policy on the fort every week. They said soldier readiness is the deciding factor, and their target is to achieve low to moderate COVID case numbers, after which they will make decisions to change policies and adjust mitigation efforts. The representatives said the fort is experiencing a similar reduction rate as Geary County.
“It’s not a good idea to make the masks optional right now,” Martinez said. “Once we get to a more stable place, I would think we could re-address it then.”
Haden said she would like to see a goal set, whether it be following the guidelines set by the CDC or some other number goal to meet or stay below over the next few weeks before Spring Break.
Hatcher said the county being under 15 cases throughout a week seems “impossibly low,” but Martinez responded that it is an achievable goal.
Butler said his stance is that masks should only be optional if the schools will treat the virus like the flu, that those who test positive go home, but those who are exposed continue to go to school unless they test positive.
Beth Hudson supported the decision the board made in past meetings to wait until April to rediscuss the mask mandates in the school district. She said she doesn’t know why the board continues to discuss the mandate prior to that determined time.
“You’ve seen the trends go like you want them to go, so why would we not wait those few weeks and see that we get there?” she asked. “If the trend continues, I think all of us would say, great it’s time to. We feel like we’ve stayed at a number low enough that we can be consistent with that. … Our numbers are headed in the right direction, so we can see a light at the end of the tunnel.”
