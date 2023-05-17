The USD 475 school board agreed to hire a construction manager at risk as the next step for building an early childhood center at their regular meeting May 2.

According to the agenda notes of the meeting, bringing this kind of manager on board for the project allows for a construction company to begin working with architects in the preconstruction phase and for the district, architects, and construction manager to begin discussing and refining estimates and value engineering as they move toward a guaranteed maximum price.

