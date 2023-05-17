The USD 475 school board agreed to hire a construction manager at risk as the next step for building an early childhood center at their regular meeting May 2.
According to the agenda notes of the meeting, bringing this kind of manager on board for the project allows for a construction company to begin working with architects in the preconstruction phase and for the district, architects, and construction manager to begin discussing and refining estimates and value engineering as they move toward a guaranteed maximum price.
USD 475 received two proposals and interviewed two candidates on April 25. Hutton Corporation was the unanimous choice from the interview, the notes said.
According to Chief Operations Officer Karl DeArmond, the committee’s decision to recommend Hutton was unanimous.
“Hutton had a very aggressive price on their proposal for their fees and other items,” he said. “So the recommendation from staff is to approve Hutton Corporation as a Construction Manager at Risk for USD 475 for the Early Childhood Center project, IGSA and the six year plan projects as well.”
Hutton is currently under contract to work on the roof at Ware Elementary School on Fort Riley, the Junction City Middle School Parking Lot, renovations at the Devin Center, securing the entrance at Eisenhower Elementary School, and adding multipurpose rooms at Sheridan Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary school this summer — among other projects as part of its six-year capital improvement plan — according to DeArmond.
The matter was approved with almost no discussion by the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.