Geary County Schools USD 475 held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a new elementary school, which will be built on the same ground that Jefferson Elementary School used to sit at 4720 Leonard Avenue on Fort Riley.
The school, which is not named yet, will be 81,000 square feet and have the capacity for 390 students. The school for children Pre-K through 5th grade is a collaborative effort between Geary County Schools, Fort Riley, Hutton Construction and SJCF Architecture.
A federal matching grant through the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, will fund 80% of the cost of the school, which is more than $30 million in total.
During the event, the JROTC Color Guard from Junction City High School posted the colors and Morris Hill Elementary School children presented a few songs, including “Home on the Range” and “Home.”
Ret. Lt. Gen. Perry Wiggins of the Governor’s Military Council said more than 60% of people who go into the military are married today, so the quality of education is forefront in their decision on where they want to be stationed.
“It serves a symbol of a continued promise. A promise not only to our service members, but to their families,” he said. “They can take comfort in knowing that the things that they hold most
precious in life, their sons and daughters, will be taken care of.”
Gov. Laura Kelly attended the groundbreaking and said she is especially glad for the attention placed on early childhood learning, since that is where a good education starts.
“I’m also gratified to learn that one wing of the new school will be dedicated to an early childhood program. Expanding access to early childhood has always been a high priority for me,” she said. “I believe that there is no investment we can make as a State that will give us as great a return for generations to come than to invest in our youngest children.”
Ron Johnson, president of the Board of Education, said he is excited for the school and the eventual ribbon-cutting in Fall of 2023.
“This is very special to me, being a product of military families stationed here on Fort Riley and having family that went to school here as well,” he said. “This is just really a historic moment.”
After the speakers finished, members of Fort Riley, USD 475 and the governor’s office lined up with shovels and hard hats and performed the ceremonial groundbreaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.