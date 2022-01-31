Geary County Schools USD 475 staff held a zoom meeting Thursday for families of students to discuss the topic “Navigating Attendance Amid COVID-19.”
Media and Marketing Specialist Monica Springer led the zoom meeting Thursday and prompted the guest speakers with questions. Truancy Officers Marilu Avila and John Berrios and Director of Student Support Services Thomas Wesoloski answered her questions and the questions parents asked during the meeting.
One of the Board of Education’s goals in its Strategic Plan is to increase attendance to 95% by the year 2025. Currently, Springer said it is at 92%. Wesoloski said the district is not incentivized to accomplish this goal, but it holds this goal because of how it values the education of its children.
During the pandemic, children with suspected coronavirus should stay home, so Avila said in these situations, students are considered excused, but she stressed the importance of informing the school when they occur or if any other situation were to prevent a child from attending school.
“If we don’t establish that communication … we worry about their welfare,” she said. “If we don’t hear from the parent and don’t know where the student is, then we start worrying and we start wondering. We care about your children, so we worry about their education, how they’re doing. If the family needs anything, we have resources in our district that we can offer, so it’s really important for parents to call and let us know what’s going on, because we’re a team.”
After a parent posed the question, Wesoloski explained the steps parents should take if their child has COVID-19. He said they should first and foremost call the school their child attends to make sure they are aware of the situation and send them test results if their child took one. Then the child should stay home for five days. They may return to school after the five days if they are no longer symptomatic. If they still have symptoms, he said parents should notify the school and keep their child at home until they no longer exhibit symptoms.
If a family member tested positive for COVID-19, but the child is not exhibiting symptoms, he said they should continue to attend school.
For other absences, like medical appointments, Wesoloski said its best if parents schedule the appointments as late in the day as possible, so students don’t miss much of their school day. Parents should inform the school about upcoming appointments as early as possible and then get documentation from the medical professionals to provide to the school.
In response to another parent’s question, he said excuse documentation should be given to the school administration rather than teachers to ensure the information gets where it needs to in a timely manner. Emailing the principal or head secretary or faxing the school is a good way to send documentation.
Avila said attendance is especially important now, since the pandemic shutdowns in the past few years caused many students’ learning styles to change.
“We need to slowly start helping (students) get back on what it’s like to be back in person and receiving that kind of instruction,” she said. “Some students found it really hard to be in a remote classroom, so it’s important for them to be there so we can make sure they get the education that they need.”
Berrios said during the meeting that parents should make sure they have their contact information updated with the school district, so the staff can communicate with them about their child and their school. He said some of the schools in the district have encountered issues contacting parents because their information is no longer valid.
Some parents who attended the zoom meeting sent questions to the meeting hosts via zoom, so Springer said she will collaborate with others in the school district to answer the questions and place them in a Q and A format for the parents to read.
This is the second webinar the school district has held in an effort to focus on parent engagement, which is one of its Strategic Plan goals. The district is planning another for April 2.
