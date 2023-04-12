Unified School Board 475’s plans for an early childhood center inched forward April 3 when USD 475 board of education voted to submit an application for Defense Committee Infrastructure Program application for funding for its planned early childhood center.
Building committee members Ardena Carolyn, Karl DeArmond and David Wild addressed the board about complications with the project.
In fall, the district approved moving forward with the architectural drawings for the proposed new early childhood center.
Wild said the cost-estimate for a new 32-classroom facility came in at about $35 to $36 million.
“The intent of the board was to try to hold that to about $30 million, so I want to make sure you’re aware of what’s unfolding before we move forward with the application,” he said. “We asked the architects to scale back the design to get us to the $30 million threshold. We think right now — and I think I have in the narrative a 26 classroom facility that is expandable to the 32 classrooms. That 26 is just a planning number right now. What actually comes back from the architects may be slightly different than that.”
The district will contribute $20 to the project, the funds for which must be in-hand at the time construction begins according to guidance that was sent out at the start of this year. This is a change from last year, according to Wild.
The district has $15 million of the $20 million on hand, he said.
According to Superintendent Reginald Eggleston, the district can acquire $1 million of that $5 million in funding it needs before construction starts. The district is also currently working on the Morris Hill project.
“It doesn’t really change the scope of what we’re doing,” Wild said. “It just changes the strategy of the way I write the grant narrative and I wanted to talk to you about that, answer any questions you might have.”
He said the plan at this time is to propose a $30 million project at this time and hope to build onto it in the future.
President of the board Kristy Haden said she was concerned with that amount of money being put toward the early childhood center versus other buildings in the district.
“The reason I bring that up is because we still have two schools that don’t have secure entrances,” she said. “And in light of the horrible tragedy that occurred last week — I mean, I know secured entrances can’t prevent everything.”
Haden said she would like to see some of the funding the district has on hand put toward fixing this problem.
Eggleston said he had spoken with DeArmond about the unsecured entrances. He said that for one of them, there would need to be structural changes.
“Those plans — blueprints and all — have not started and would not — even if the project started on time — be finished until the ’24-’25 school year,” he said. “So that project in itself wouldn’t be ready until ’24-’25. So I think the way we have the six year plan outlined we’re actually capturing that and we’re making concessions for that.”
The district has sought blueprints for the school in question. The district’s other remaining school with an unsecured entrance may only need to make minor changes such as changing the position of a wall, according to DeArmond.
“That one may be simpler to do,” he said.
Haden also expressed concern over the change in price on the proposed early childhood center. She said the board had been told more than once that $30 million would cover the initial proposal for a 32-classroom facility.
“Now we’re down to the $30 million is only going to cover the 26 classrooms,” Haden said. “I don’t want to see — if we get the $2.3 million or if we get another funding from impact aid — that that’s only going to go to this project and we’re going to keep pushing our other projects down the road.”
She worried other projects would continue to be put on the back burner by the district and said she didn’t want to sign off on another $5 million if there was any uncertainty as to where those funds would come from.
Wild said he agreed and that while the plans would show the option to expand the early childhood center, there would be no obligation to do so.
“I would not state we will absolutely fund that of our own accord,” he said. “It will be at the future discretion of the board as to whether we build it out to a full 32 classrooms.”
Wild compared it to the high school project, where the board designed what it wanted and took several items out of the final plans due to rising construction costs. He said he hoped to scale the project back cost-wise “without losing the integrity of that 32-classroom design.”
Eggleston addressed Haden’s concerns about military impact aid.
“Last year when we went before the education committee in Topeka and made testimony, we stated to them four areas of priority,” Eggleston said. “One would be early childhood, the facility, special education, and professional development. There were those individuals who kind of forced us in a corner so to speak to identify how we would use those funds when we received them. So I want to say we are moving in the right direction based on the testimony we provided the committee. So I understand the concern about our six year plan and I think (DeArmond) has a good idea of what we’ve been presenting to the committee, but we are right in-sync — right in line — with what we’ve stated to those who gave us that nod — that approval — when it came to us receiving the funds.”
Board members voted unanimously to submit the grant application.
The board only approved the $15 million it currently has on-hand for the project when it voted April 3.
