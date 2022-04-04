Parent University, a USD 475 program, provided school-age parents with social and emotional wellness resources this past Saturday, April 2 at the H.D Karns building in Junction City.
Attendees were greeted with a USD 475 swag bag, trays of cinnamon rolls, scones and hot coffee. They were given time to meet-and-greet before the event began, with the related agencies who had booths along the hallway. The Konza Prairie Community Health Center, Junction City Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Dorothy Bramlage library displayed informative pamphlets and enjoyable giveaways for the families.
The morning was not an isolated event but part of a series established within the program to further provide parents resources to help their children succeed in school and life. Saturday’s main focus was pandemic stress and came just a week after a violent altercation occurred at Junction City High School between 14 students.
Konza Prairie Community Health Center highlighted a shift in behavioral health disorders and concerns amongst kids from 20% to 33%. Their statistics included a 50% increase in suspected suicide attempts per ER visits. This issue comes at a time when school behavioral health resources are understaffed all the while dealing with more kids. The current ratio for psychologists to students is 1 to 1,211.
Chandler Whaley, licensed master level psychologist with KPCHC, announced the addition of four Community Health Workers for Geary County through a partnership with Kansas University Medical Center. Some services provided by these workers include access to COVID tests, assisting navigating the healthcare system and transportation.
“CHW’s connect people with local resources and check-in,” Whaley stated. “They help motivate and encourage forward progress towards health and wellness goals.”
The nature of this particular Parent University was also to employ the aid of parents to address behavioral changes at home.
“What we are trying to do today is provide information to you so you are able to help your kids out,” Whaley added. “Notice the changes in your children.”
She was accompanied by Craig Lawless, also a licensed master level psychologist with the KPCHC.
“Talk to your kid. Ask them questions,” Lawless said. “Ask them about their emotions. Talk to them. Talk to them often.”
This theme was built upon further by the Junction City Police Department, which handled the topics of vaping and social media access. Officer Cynthia Mikheev, school resource officer, attested to finding a third grader who was utilizing an electronic nicotine vape. Their solution followed suit to KPCHC by encouraging parents to increase their interaction and awareness of what their children are doing.
To conclude the event, Kate Stewart, director of School Improvement and Intervention, spoke about Social and Emotional learning within the Kansas curriculum, as well as how it is monitored.
“We work to ensure that here at USD 475, every student is welcome regardless of when they join us,” Stewart said. “We train our teachers to do the same. We pick-up these students from where they are and assist them in moving forward.”
Stewart’s presentation outlined how students are encouraged to interact honestly about their current state of wellness during morning meetings in class. There are teachers in the district taking this a step further and utilizing end of day meetings as well. This is only an example of district efforts towards widespread social and emotional health within the district.
More information of Parent University as well as resources and contact information can be found on the USD 475 website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.