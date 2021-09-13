The USD 475 Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday at the Mary E. Devin Center for Education Support.
Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston began the meeting by recognizing the district’s one-year anniversary since implementing a pilot of the Military Child Education Coalition’s (MCEC) Purple Star School Program within its schools.
This program helps schools “respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school,” according to the MCEC’s website, and keeps military-affiliated students “on track to be college, workforce, and life-ready.”
Geary County Schools USD 475 is the first district in the state to implement this program and will continue to report its results to state leaders throughout the process.
Following the recognition, the board approved the consent agenda, which included an item to revise the GAACB and JGECB policies upon the second reading. These policies are regarding diversity and inclusion, with the revision adding a sentence to each policy.
The board then recessed to back-to-back executive sessions, the first being to discuss school security matters and the second to discuss non-elected personnel.
Following the executive session, the board voted on multiple action items, including accepting the recognition of former board member Sarah Talley. The board made the decision to wait until after the November election to fill the board vacancy. The board thanked Talley for her time and dedication to bettering the district.
Eggleston then presented to the board the district’s strategic plan, which they approved.
Eggleston also presented to the board the following salary proposal:
- 2020-21 One Time Bonus of 2.75% for all Classified and Admins: Recommendation includes approving this as a permanent increase. The budget is prepared for this addition.
- Classified Employees: A total average raise of 3.05%, which includes step movement, longevity, and base increase.
- Administration and Salary: 3% increase in salary.
- $750 COVID-19 Appreciation Stipend: All Notification of Wage and Contracted Employees will receive this one-time stipend on October 1, 2021, per the following guidelines:
o Full-time > 30 hours/week - $750
o KPERS Eligible 17.5 hours to < 30 hours/week - $500
o Part-Time < 17.5 hours/week - $250
The board approved the salary proposal as presented.
Eggleston then presented to the board a proposal for parking passes at Junction City High School being $5.00 per vehicle. The funds collected from the passes would go toward activity fees for the senior class, as well as the student government.
The board voted to allow the parking passes, but without the fee.
The board members then gave their general remarks before the meeting was adjourned.
The board’s next meeting is tentatively set for Thursday, Sept. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary E. Devin Center for Education Support.
