The board also approved a one-year agreement between the district and the Junction City Police Department to provide school resource officers.
The JCPD provides four officers to the district — two for Junction City High School, one for JCMS and one for the H. D. Karns building.
The district has in the past paid about $6,000 a month each school resource officer per month, according to DeArmond. After talking with the city, the pay rate will switch to a daily rate and will be roughly $350 per day per officer, he said. This is an increase.
According to Superintendent Reginald Eggelston, after the one-year period is over the district will examine its funding situation and determine what it wants to do going forward.
“This helps us long-range have a better understanding of what funding could potentially be,” he said.
Many recognized by school board
Also during the meeting, the district acknowledged the JCHS Orchestra for being selected to take part in the NCKMEA High School Honor Orchestra, Elks Lodge essay contest winner Naethel Agebit, JCHS senior Riley Hansen who teaches dance classes at Valley View Senior Life and students who participated in the TSA Kansas State competition and educators who will retire from the district this year: : Connie Aumen, John Davis, Daneen Deam, Britta Dokes, Lemuel James, Meri Miller-Kahle, Ginger Powers, Sarah Reynolds, Danette Story, Tamara Svitak, Kelli Thissen, Lori Lockhart; and eight retiring classified staff members: Regina Best, Sherry Kippes, Angelika Bergman, In Park, Teresa Wesoloski, Jan Gustason, Pat Jacobs and Bobby Whitten.
Multiple members of the student body and staff were congratulated for their hard work and achievements, including CTE – Technology Student Association at JCHS, for some incredible placements in the TSA Kansas State competition from March 27-29.
In other matters, the board addressed these matters:
– After returning to executive session to discuss non-elected personnel multiple times, the board of education concluded that an unnamed matter was “a non-grievable offense.”
The board then went into executive session to discuss teacher contract negotiations, for legal matters and non-elected personnel.
– The board agreed to purchase science books for biology, chemistry and physics for grades 9-12 for a total of $171,066.84.
– The board approved a request to form a new club at JCHS called Blue Jay Buddies whose purpose is to promote positive social and educational interactions among students with and without disabilities.
– The board approved nine requests for early graduation and approved a request by Beth Schlesener, director of bands at Fort Riley Middle School, to take 56 band students to the Festival of Music in Kansas City on May 19.
– The board reviewed usage fees and discussed whether to increase them.
– The board hired Ashlyn Bunch as a school counselor at Fort Riley Elementary; Wendy Davis and Kaitlyn Donahue, kindergarten, Westwood Elementary; Jordynn Fields, third-grade, Spring Valley Elementary; Ebony Harris, seventh grade math; JCMS; Aryus Jones, special education, JCHS; Victoria Knolton, kindergarten, Washington Elementary; Conor Reilly, social studies, JCHS; Rhyanna Reilly, English and language arts, JCHS; Lauren Smith, CTE health science, JCHS, Adrianna Mullins, paraeducator and Angelita Salazar, a human resource specialist.
– The board accepted certified resignations of Early Childhood Teacher Laura Ball, JCHS English and Language Arts Teacher Sarah Dains, Early Childhood Special Education substitutes Clorinda Fenton and Krystal O’Neal, Spring Valley Elementary third-grade teacher Lena Gosnell, Washington Elementary second-grade substitute Anika Hesse, Sheridan Elementary Fourth-Grade Teacher Kathryn Rockers.
– The board accepted classified resignations of Cheryl Boyd, Sheridan Elementary lunchroom and playground aide; Katherine Eimer, paraeducator; Kent Hittle McConnell Maintenance mail carrier; Brittany Jobe, Westwood Elementary cafeteria server; Honia Mahmood, Ware Elementary paraeducator; Krystal Plante, Fort Riley Elementary lunchroom and playground aide; Alyssa Rafael, Washington Elementary paraeducator; Hui Min Bernice Sampson, Morris Hill lunchroom and playground aide; Mabeline Suesue, Seitz Elementary lunchroom and playground aide; Shannon Vetter, Sheridan Elementary tutor; Audrie Yates, early childhood paraeducator.
– The board meets next June 5, at 6 p.m. at the Devin Center.
