Unified School District 475 has solidified its academic calendar for the coming school year.
In October 2022, the Unified School District 475 Board of Education set priorities for the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to Superintendent Reginald Eggleston, these priorities included a minimum of six five-day student attendant weeks each quarter, a minimum of one professional development day per quarter and a minimum of five additional student contact days on each level on the calendar.
At a Feb. 16 special school board meeting, Eggleston brought several options before the USD 475 Board of Education that would allow for the fulfillment of these goals.
The option the district chose has school starting on a Friday with a full day of school instead of starting mid-week with a half day as the first day of school.
Board members rejected the third option, though many staff members voted in favor of it because it did not recognize Veterans Day as a day off for staff and because it left off some of the professional development days the board had prioritized.
Board Vice President Beth Hudson said she could not imagine sacrificing two professional development days for option three, which contained only six professional development days instead of the requested eight.
“I’ve wrangled with this ever since I saw the results,” she said. “I’ve struggled with this in my mind because I see the percents of the differences in the votes. However, I can’t foresee giving up two PD days. Had the option three included all eight PD days, it would have been more palatable to me. But I don’t want to give up two PD days. We talk about all our goals and priorities and we say we’re going to give up two days with staff? I just can’t do that.”
Hudson said she believed Veterans Day was a day staff should have off, which the third option did not show as a day off.
“I appreciate everything that’s been done there but I can’t,” she said.
“I agree a lot with Dr. Hudson on that,” Board President Kristy Haden said. “I’ve not been a part of the calendar committee. I know a lot of work goes into this on the calendar committee … There’s a lot of things that go into this. But when you look first of all just what the board approved and when our policy says ‘these things have to be in the calendar,’ that right there alone just says ‘hey, this calendar is not an option for us.’”
She said she believed leaving off the professional development days would be counter to stated district goals of staff retention and increased student achievement.
“My opinion is that you’ve got to go with one of those that has additional PD days in there,” Haden said.
The board chose option two for the 2023-2024 school year, which includes the full number of professional development days for staff.
Haden said that as a parent she was interested and excited to try the first day of school being a Friday and a full day and Hudson said the board was in support of district staff.
“My comment is that we support staff and we do whatever — we want to do — whatever’s best for them,” Hudson said. “We have to look at what staff needs, too.”
“It’s challenging — it is,” board member Mark Hatcher said. “I see both sides.”
