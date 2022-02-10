USD 475 Early Childhood Education staff presented to the Board of Education Monday the need for a new early childhood center. The board concluded that the district needs the new center, but the right location for it has not yet been determined.
The board did not vote on any decisions surrounding a new center.
Jim Schmidt, board member, moved at the meeting to provide land from the old high school property for the building, but after discussion, the board determined the portion of the property proposed for the center would not be sufficient for its growth needs, and the motion died without a second.
The board determined the district staff should do more research to find a suitable location for the center.
Nathan Downs, executive director of Special Education, Courtney Eichhorn, assistant director of Special Education, Amber Cook, Early Childhood Center principal and Stephanie Waterman, Early Childhood coordinator, presented the need for the center to the board.
“If we’re going to talk about investing in our future, we’re equating that with early childhood.” Eichhorn said.
She said students who attend early childhood programing are more likely to graduate and less likely to need special education services.
“We know it’s a very mailable age, that its impressionable, and we want to get as much information and as much learning and social opportunity with students as we can prior to that kindergarten readiness.”
Downs said their goal is to make sure all 4-year-olds in the district can receive full-day early childhood education five days a week at no cost to families.
Downs said there are 15 reverse mainstream ECSE classrooms throughout the district. They serve a total of 30 half-day sessions. The district also has a program for students who have significant areas of concern in adaptive communication social skills. Of 15 general education classrooms, 11 of them are full-day and four are half-day.
As of last month, Downs said the district has 564 students who were 3 to 4 years old enrolled in early childhood programs. That’s increased in the last month to 588, Downs said, and there is a waiting list.
Eichhorn said there is a shortage of childcare and preschool opportunities in the school district. She said the district has 398 pre-kindergarten students with at least two data points. 94% of students showed growth on pre-literacy assessments, and 93% showed growth on numeracy assessments.
“Based on our enrollment, there is a higher concentration of students at the early childhood and primary education grades than in our high school age,” she said.
Downs said there are an estimated 770 3-year-olds in the community and an estimated 722 4-year-olds in the community.
“Based on these projections, we know that there’s around 1,500, give or take, that are out there that we would be able to potentially capture and go ahead and start providing these early intervention services to in our community,” he said.
Cook said the Early Childhood Department has three buildings currently. The Early Childhood Center has nine classrooms, an OT/PT room, a speech room and nurse’s office. The Heim building includes six ECSE classrooms and an OT/PT and speech combined space. The Hauge building holds offices and is shared with infant/toddler services.
Waterman said the district also uses 10 satellite sites, including many of its elementary schools. Only one of those sites serves 3-year-olds.
Downs said that in mid-December, the district had 392 4-year-olds enrolled in early childhood program and 32 on the waitlist. There were 679 enrolled kindergartners, so they are serving about 58% of the population going into kindergarten, and not all are in full-day classes.
“If we wanted to have full-day class opportunities, we would need 26 classrooms to capture all of those students,” he said. “It would include 20 general education sessions and six early childhood special education sessions.”
He said the district would need an additional 16 classrooms on top of that to get 100% of the 4-year-olds that are going into kindergarten.
For those two or more years away from kindergarten, Downs said they recommend half-day sessions. As of Dec. 15, a total of 170 3-year-olds were enrolled in the early childhood program, and 134 were on the waitlist. He proposed nine ECSE classrooms and seven general education classrooms.
“We feel that that would meet the current waitlist as a starting point for all of those students being able to have half-day opportunities,” he said. “With our current number of enrolled and on a waitlist, it would be a total of 42 classrooms needed to meet the goal. To serve 100% of the pre-kindergartners, we would need 58 classrooms in order to provide full-day services five days a week at no cost to parents.”
Downs said research shows that around 70% of parents with children that age participate in the programs in places where they are offered.
Waterman said pros to having an early childhood center instead of using classrooms in elementary schools include staff collaboration, social and emotional support, opportunities for extended school day care, student integration opportunities and classroom and playground designs that are specifically for young children. The obstacle is that no existing building in the district has the capacity to serve the number of students necessary to meeting early childhood goals and needs.
Cook said the facility holding the center would need to be one-story for accessibility and fire code, have an appropriate playground and indoor play area, sufficient space for staff and parent meetings, collaborative spaces, office space, therapy spaces and classrooms structured for early childhood instructional delivery.
“When we started talking about this proposal and looking at our early childhood needs, we really found that there wasn’t a current facility that was going to address what we were needing it to be,” Eichhorn said.
She said the staff looked at other options, like expanding current buildings, but the options required expensive remodeling and extra staff and still wouldn’t solve many of the issues the department has.
“In order to meet our district goal, we’re recommending that we would have a centralized early childhood center,” Downs said.
This option would add the additional 17 classrooms, three full-day special education classes for 4-year-olds and 13 general education classes for 4-year-olds, which would need to expand eventually to 29 total to serve 100% of incoming kindergarteners. Nine half-day ECSE Classrooms would be available, 18 sessions total, for 3-year-olds, and seven half-day general education classrooms would be available, 14 sessions, for 3-year-olds.
With the model for a new building the staff proposed, the district would need 11 additional certified teachers. There are 31 currently, and the proposal includes 42. The 11 staff would be general education teachers.
“Right now is a wonderful opportunity for us as a school district to capitalize on the enrollment of these younger children,” Downs said. “We’re seeing an over-decline in our student enrollment. This is a way to re-capture that by creating opportunities for our 3 and 4-year-olds.”
He said it would be a meaningful economic development opportunity that would increase funding for the students and would appeal to families with young children to invest in the community.
“All of the things we need for life-long success for our students starts with early childhood,” he said.
Dr. Anwar Khoury, board member, said he would like to see the center go in near the new high school, where there is land for expansion. Dr. Jason Bulter, board member, said the presentation proved a need for a new early childhood center, but not necessarily what property would be best to build on.
After Schmit’s initial movement did not receive a second, Khoury said the proposal on the old high school property doesn’t seem like enough land for the center. Kristy Haden, vice president of the board, agreed that the proposal on that property doesn’t leave room for much future expansion.
“If we’re going to do this, I want to do it right, and I want to give you the 58 classrooms and I want to make sure that there are all of those opportunities so we can cover all of those kids,” Haden said. “We need to have a cost first and really know the details of how big.”
Beth Hudson, board member, repeated what many members of the board expressed, saying that the board members are in support of the early childhood center, and they need to find the best piece of ground for it.
