Geary County Schools USD 475 revisited the discussion on the possibility of building an early childhood center at its board meeting Tuesday.
Operations Director David Wild said none of the sites that the district has looked at for the Early Childhood Center so far were viable options, but with the help of board vice president Kristy Haden, he said they may have found a location suitable for the placement of the center.
Wild said Haden suggested looking at property south of Strauss Boulevard on Ethan Lane. The property is owned by the city. Haden said she spoke to the city and discovered that area inside the loop of Ethan Lane is 18 acres, which is a large enough area for an early childhood center. She said there is also property that could be looked at outside of that loop.
Haden said there are sewer and water lines next to the property, and roadways already exist. She said currently another entity is looking at the property, so the board will know after Aug. 1 whether that piece of land is still a possibility for the early childhood center.
“It’s a good site, I think,” Wild said. “I reached out to Google Earth and then the architects to ask them to start doing a feasibility assessment. I have not gotten that back yet, but as soon as I get it back, I will let the board know.”
More than 1,400 children ages 3 and 4 would qualify for the center. Phase 1, he said, would just be a little larger than what they are currently serving, but from that point forward, they would design a building that lets them expand as money becomes available.
“The attraction of a state-of-the-art early childhood center that meets the needs of 3- and 4-year-olds for no fee would be a magnet for Fort Riley – those soldiers with young families – and for the community, for school district personnel, for hospital personnel, just about everybody could benefit from this,” Wild said.
Wild said the first phase of the center would likely include about 15 classrooms, and the satellite locations would continue to be utilized. The district would incrementally move toward an end goal of about 40 classrooms.
