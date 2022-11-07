U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, attend a deployment training conference, Nov. 2 at the Kansas State Student Union in Manhattan. The training conference was aimed at giving leaders an understanding of the operational environment in Europe and providing an opportunity to create training plans.
U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, attend a deployment training conference, Nov. 2 at the Kansas State Student Union in Manhattan. The training conference was aimed at giving leaders an understanding of the operational environment in Europe and providing an opportunity to create training plans.
A Fort Riley unit last week had a conference to prepare leaders for deployment in Eastern Europe.
The 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, had its training Nov. 2 at the Kansas State Student Union in Manhattan.
The multi-purpose event was meant to help leaders across the formation understand the operational environment of Eastern Europe, communicate purpose and provide an opportunity to develop training plans for their upcoming deployment. Additionally, the conference provided development for those who would be serving in new leadership positions in Europe’s operational environment for the first time.
“This conference communicates purpose, develops leaders and turns our division and brigade commanders’ intent into a comprehensive and synchronized plan that enables us to master the fundamentals of warfighting, as well as build capacity and interoperability among NATO partners and demonstrate American resolve,” said Lt. Col. John Vickery, the battalion commander of the unit. “If we don’t spend time doing that, then we’ll just be reacting to contact. It’s my responsibility to make sure that’s not the case.”
1st Battalion, 18th Infatry Regiment, known as “Vanguards,” will deploy to Europe and aims to set the standard for the rest of the brigade in theater. The battalion will fall under the 101st Airborne Division in Europe.
Several guests spoke at the conference, including Dr. Susan M. Yelich Biniecki, a professor of adult learning and leadership from Kansas State University, and Maj. Nicholas Salimbene, a company commander from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade.
The conference was important and useful to the battalion’s senior leaders as well as the more junior ones. One such leader, Sgt. 1st Class Isaac Busch, an infantry platoon sergeant with the battalion, said he found the conference to be much more useful and insightful than typical pre-deployment trainings.
“These kinds of briefings are normal as far as deployments go, but this smaller setting specifically really allows us to get into details,” Busch said. “Rather than being tailored to mass audiences, doing something like this allows us to share our collective experiences and be on the same page as we filter information down to our formations.”
The battalion has one of the most important jobs in the brigade, Busch said. “We are going to be in the spotlight for local populations and forces, as well as the rest of the brigade and division.”
The Vanguard’s motto, straight from the unit crest, is “In amnia paratus,” which means “Ready for anything.” According to Vickery, they’ll be upholding and living by that motto during the deployment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.