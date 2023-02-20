Vehicle hits county office building Staff reports Feb 20, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A car hit and damaged a county office building on Friday.According to reports, a vehicle jumped the parking stall block and struck the south entrance area of the Geary County Office Building at 200 E. Eighth St.Officials said no one was injured. No one is allowed in the building until crews have completed repairs.Geary County Commissioner Keith Ascher said it is likely the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake while parking the vehicle.The building was closed Monday for President’s Day but will be open Tuesday. People can enter through the north entrance.This is the second incident of this type at the office building in recent months, and Ascher said the commission will have to begin discussions on barriers to protect the facility. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation Roads And Traffic Construction Industry Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSimoneau to lead Shawnee Mission East football programLarry L. RiffelEvelyn Irene FergusonMissing children found safe; mother chargedBarrie James MebaneMaynard named executive director of Rock Springs RanchJCPD arrests one in fentanyl deathIris Elaine SandersK-State names new wide receivers coachManhattan man awaiting murder trial faces charge for trafficking contraband in jail Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
