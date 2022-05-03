Ventria Bioscience Inc. has doubled its capacity for cell culture products and is breaking ground on an additional expansion of its footprint to further enhance Ventria’s capacity for production of cell culture products, including recombinant proteins.
This expansion was part of a multi-million-dollar investment program that began in first quarter, 2021. It includes equipment to increase lot sizes as well as expansion of final product-controlled storage areas.
Ventria’s ExpressTec platform is the leading plant-based product manufacturing technology that has produced innovative products known for performance, purity, safety and cost-effectiveness.
“As Ventria’s business continues to grow, we are excited about serving our customers and partners globally and have made the investments necessary to reliably provide the supply demanded by the global market. In addition, we are delighted to contribute to the vibrant economy of Junction City, Manhattan and the Flint Hills region of Kansas,” said Scott E. Deeter, Chief Executive Officer of Ventria. “The proven effectiveness of Ventria’s unique technology is gaining recognition in our industry, and Ventria’s pipeline of new products make a real difference.”
Ventria has grown its employment by 50% since 2015 and expects its local workforce to grow by an additional 30% as it seeks to fill several positions in manufacturing, product development and commercial operations. Ventria’s manufacturing facility operates 24 hours per day and seven days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.