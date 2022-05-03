The Junction City VA Outpatient Clinic at 1169 Southwind Drive received a donation of an Essential Needs Pantry from Brian Fuemmeler and his family.
Fuemmeler is a member of the Steering Committee for the Manhattan Military Relations Council in Manhattan, Kansas. Fuemmeler works with McCownGordon Construction as a Market Leader in Manhattan. He is a veteran himself, serving as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Fuemmeler and his family volunteered to design and build the Essential Needs Pantry for the Junction City VA Outpatient Clinic to support veterans and the community around the clinic. Junction City VA Clinic staff, leadership and veterans who receive health care at the location said they are very pleased with the donation.
On April 28, the staff personally thanked Fuemmeler and his family though a short ceremony.
“This Needs Pantry box, often referred to as a “Blessing Box” is especially desired and appreciated by Veterans in need who routinely visit our VA outpatient clinic,” VA spokesman, Joseph Burks said. “The support of our community is a blessing in itself, but to see a family provide such a gesture of support is truly heartwarming.”
Community members are welcome to leave or receive necessary items from the box, which could include personal care items, non-perishable food, books, art supplies and more.
