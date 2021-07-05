Sundown Salute may have been smaller this year, but it took place nonetheless drawing crowds to the parade, concerts and car show — among other things — Saturday.
A salute to veterans took place in Heritage Park following the parade.
Commanding General of Fort Riley Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims spoke of the history of the Fourth of July.
“Today, the day before Independence Day, we commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776,” he said. “Throughout the country, we celebrate with parades, fireworks, barbecues, family reunions and so much more. Shortly, we’ll do that here in Junction City — all to remember the day the 13 American colonies announced to the world they were no longer colonies of the British crown. The Declaration may be 245 years old, but its words ring true today as they did in Philadelphia where they were first penned.”
Sims spoke of the sacrifices made during the eight years that spanned the Revolutionary War — of the 4,000 to 7,000 soldiers who died during that time.
“Victory was anything but guaranteed for our young nation as we faced the greatest army and navy of the day,” but that did not stop American soldiers from fighting, he said. “They pledged everything they had — their lives, their fortunes and sacred honor — for victory. And we continue to do this at home and abroad through every war, every conflict, every hardship."
Lt. Gen. (Retired) Perry Wiggins spoke as well, talking about his love for the Fourth of July — his favorite holiday growing up and even still today. He recalled a Fourth of July parade where veterans marched in uniform.
“The last comment my dad made while I was sitting by that fire hydrant was ‘this is our nation’s most precious resource — the sons and daughters of America,’” Wiggins said. “‘Those that are willing to wear the cloth of the nation and stand up for what’s right. The ones who stand a little straighter when the national anthem’s played.''
He recalled a next door neighbor — a Marine — who spoke with Wiggins about being a Vietnam veteran. Wiggins said at the age of 15, he didn’t understand much of what his neighbor had to say, but he would come to understand when he was older.
“I was too busy thinking about the barbecue, the fireworks, the party and so it didn’t really resonate until years later,” he said.
Sims and Wiggins laid a wreath at the Kansas State Veterans Memorial in honor of veterans throughout the ages — those who died in action.
“Today we lay a wreath to honor those who lived up to those words,” Sims said. “To all those who sacrificed for the United States in an effort to preserve the independence asserted nearly 250 years ago."
