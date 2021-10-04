Geary County Sheriff's Office had identified 22-year-old Enfinnity Latania Hayes of Fort Riley as the victim in Sunday night's shooting at the Milford State Park Group Shelter.
Hayes and her husband were approached by the suspect who attempted to rob them by gunpoint. The suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene. Hayes was driven to Geary County Community Hospital by her husband where she was pronounced dead.
The suspect, which has not been identified, has been described as a 6-foot-1 or taller male dressed all in back.
If anyone has any information, they can Sheriff's Office at 785-238-2261 or dispatch at 785-762-5912.
This story will be updated.
