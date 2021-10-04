A Sunday night shooting in rural Geary County left its victim dead according to the Geary County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies responded to the scene at 8:24 p.m. and transported the victim to Geary Community Hospital for treatment where they were eventually pronounced dead.
Information on the identity of the victim has not been released.
The shooting is being investigated as a possible homicide and the Geary County Sherriff's Office is asking for help in reference to this case. If you any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (785) 238-2261 or Dispatch at (785) 762-5912.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.