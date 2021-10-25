Volunteers spend Saturday serving elderly community member

Volunteers accomplished various landscaping and cleaning tasks for Edna Quinton, 95, of Junction City, on Saturday for the 14th annual Day of Caring.
Elizabeth Hawn, of Junction City, and her daughter came to check off tasks like raking leaves, weeding, sweeping and general clean-up at the house on Seventh Street.
The Day of Caring is organized by United Way of Junction City/Geary County to provide different services to community members who cannot easily accomplish the tasks on their own.
This year, Quinton was the only person to receive that assistance, because of the small number of volunteers.
Quinton said it was a blessing the volunteers could help her with yard work, since it otherwise would not get done.
“It helped to keep the yard clear,” she said. “I can’t do yard work and that kind of stuff.”
Quinton said she appreciates people coming to help her during the Day of Caring and said she hopes people can continue to volunteer on that day in the future to help her and others like her.
Nichole Mader, executive director of United Way of Junction City, said each Day of Caring differs as far as volunteers and those signed up to receive the help. She believes this year’s numbers were so low because of the many other events that occurred on the same day. Last year, Mader said numbers were low due to the pandemic. Despite these challenges, she said organizers were glad to be able to continue the tradition.
The assistance looked a little different the past two years than before the pandemic, as volunteers did not go inside any of the houses. Because those they volunteer to help are deemed at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, the workers took extra precautions to keep the homeowners safe.
Mader said those who come to help each year are eager to be a blessing to others in the community. She said in the past, they have had as many as 75 volunteers, and some have stayed longer than noon on the Day of Caring or even returned to individuals houses at a later time to finish or continue work they did for the homeowners during the Day of Caring.
“We have some pretty dedicated volunteers, even if that means working past our noon timeframe,” she said. “They don’t want to leave until the job is done.”
One of the reasons the Day of Caring is so helpful to the community is to ease the minds of family members of aging or disabled community members, who come to know that the others in the community care about them.
Mader said she is glad for the work they were able to accomplish for Quinton and she hopes they will have a better turnout next year.
