Walk Kansas, a statewide health initiative presented by K-State Research and Extension, will hold its fifth annual Walk Kansas 5K for the Fight and 1.5-mile fun walk Saturday, May 7, to benefit the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University. All are welcome to participate, not just Walk Kansas program participants.
The event will take place outside the Johnson Cancer Research Center in Chalmers Hall at 1711 Claflin Road in Manhattan. Check-in will be from 7:45-8:45 a.m. The 5K and 1.5-mile fun walk will start at 9 a.m. The routes will take participants all around the beautiful K-State campus.
A kids' 50-yard dash will add to the fun, as well as yard games and music from Sunny 102.5 FM.
Free cancer and health screenings will be offered by the Masonic Cancer Alliance in partnership with local Lafayette Lodge #16 and health care professionals. They will offer screening tests for prostate, skin and colorectal cancers, as well as other services and materials.
Registration for the 5K and 1.5-mile fun walk costs $25 and $30, respectively. The kids' fun run is free, but registration is requested for planning purposes. Information and registration are accessible at cancer.k-state.edu/newsevents/WalkKansas5K.html.
"We're pleased to offer an event for Walk Kansas enthusiasts and other friends to come together for fitness, fun and K-State's fight against cancer," said Sharolyn Jackson, K-State Research and Extension specialist in family and consumer sciences and Walk Kansas state coordinator.
Paid participants will receive a T-shirt, snacks and water. Custom medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in each age category of the 5K. Chip timing and live results will be provided by LetsGoRun Timing.
"Walk Kansas has already helped thousands of people reduce their cancer risk through exercise and good nutrition," said Marcia Locke, communications and outreach coordinator for the Johnson Cancer Research Center. "We're so grateful they chose to make an even bigger impact by directly supporting K-State cancer research."
The Johnson Cancer Research Center, in the College of Arts and Sciences, supports and advances cancer research and education at Kansas State University. Its programs are made possible by private donations. Learn more at cancer.k-state.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.