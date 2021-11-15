The Junction City Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2022 Citizen’s Police Academy. The deadline is Jan. 13.
Applications are available at the JCPD or on the city government’s website, junctioncity-ks.org, under tabs Your Government, Public Safety, Police Department, Citizen’s Police Academy. Those interested can also request an application by email at edgar.torres@jcks.com.
Enrollment is limited to 20 participants, so those interested should sign up as soon as possible.
The Citizen’s Police Academy is a behind-the-scenes look at the department. The 12-week academy course meets one night each week, Thursdays plus one Saturday, for about three hours.
Topics covered in the Citizen’s Police Academy include the Junction City Police Department’s organization and structure, officer recruiting and training, introductions to the various divisions of the Junction City Police Department and their responsibilities, such as Community Involvement Unit, Operations Unit, Drug Operations Group, Investigations, SWAT. Attendees will participate in hands-on workshops in areas such as Tactics, Fingerprinting and Firearms Safety.
Instructors are drawn from the Junction City Police Department staff and other areas of expertise. Citizen’s Police Academy class members will have an opportunity to observe police patrol work through a ride-along experience with an area patrol officer. Class members will be able to use the use of force simulator, which is used to train police officers, and shoot live ammunition at the shooting range using various weapons, including handgun, shotgun and rifle.
