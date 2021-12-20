Junction City water treatment plant is running normally, after its electric, which has been flooded, was replaced.
The Geary County Emergency Operation Center held a meeting this morning at 8:30 a.m. with the City of Junction City, Grandview Plaza, Fort Riley, Geary Community Hospital, Junction City and Rural Fire, and other Geary County Officials in attendance to update everyone on the water supply for the City of Junction City, Grandview Plaza, and Rural Water District #1.
Water levels are nearing normal operational levels within the system across the city, with most tanks being within a few feet of normal operational levels. All households that receive their water from the Junction City Water Treatment Plant should have running water within their households at this point.
While houses have running water, residents should take note that a Boil Advisory remains in effect until the water within the system has been tested by the state and deemed safe for consumption. At this point, the Boil Advisory is scheduled to remain in effect through Tuesday, but this could change depending on the test results.
All business and industrial facilities are cleared to reopen, including car washes and laundry mats.
The no-burn order remains in effect for the County through Thursday, Dec. 23. This includes fire pits and burn piles for storm debris.
There have been many questions about the water now that households have running water again. Refer to the following Q & A section:
Q. What is the Status of the water system repairs?
A. Crews have got pumps working at the water treatment facility and the system is nearing normal operational levels. All residents should have water within their households now.
Q. What is a boil water advisory?
A. In the United States, our drinking water supply is normally safe. Yet diseases that spread through water remain a very real problem. If something has happened that could allow the water supply to become contaminated, a boil water advisory may be issued. There are a variety of reasons for such an advisory. For instance, there may have been a water line break, flooding, or intentional or unintentional contamination of the water supply. When a boil water advisory is issued, the following precautions should be taken:
• Boil water vigorously for 1 minute before using it. Boiling it longer than 3 minutes may adversely affect water quality and taste.
• Use only bottled or boiled water for drinking, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparation.
• If non-potable water (water from the affected water supply) is used for handwashing, bare-hand contact with any food is prohibited. (Normally bare-hand contact is only prohibited for ready-to-eat foods). This includes any ice made by automatic ice makers. This ice will contain contaminants and should be disposed of. Ice from automatic ice makers will not be safe for consumption until the boil order has been lifted.
• Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from an automatic icemaker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled or purchase bagged ice from an area not under advisory. Flush the icemaker water line after the advisory is lifted.
• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them for at least 1 minute in clean tap water that contains 1 teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
• Stop using fountain pop machines connected to a contaminated public water supply. Please monitor media outlets for notification about when the advisory is lifted.
Once an advisory or order is lifted, typically at least 24 hours after issuance of the advisory or order, you will need to take additional steps before resuming normal operations.
Q. When will the Boil Order be lifted?
A. Currently the boil order will remain in effect through Tuesday, December 22nd. We will update residents when the water in the system is safe for consumption. Residents are encouraged to follow local law enforcement and emergency management social media pages and pay attention to local news outlets for these updates.
Q. What is the current level of the water Towers? Have the filled?
A. The water towers and underground storages have not been fully filled at this time, but they are within a couple of feet of normal operational levels. It is expected that these facilities will reach normal operational levels by the end of the day (Dec. 20).
Q. Are residents able to begin doing laundry and other non-essential water-related activities?
A. Yes! Residents can do non-essential water-related tasks such as washing dishes, washing clothes, washing cars, etc.
Q. Has the current water supply been tested for contamination? If so how bad is the current contamination?
A. The water is currently being tested by the state to determine when water will be safe for consumption. At this point, the boil order remains in effect. Residents are to refrain from consuming water they get from the tap. This includes ice produced in automatic ice makers. This ice should be thrown out and not consumed until the boil order has been lifted.
Q. Do I need to clean out my faucets?
A. Yes. You should flush your faucets after the drinking water advisory.
* Turn on the main water valve.
* Turn on the cold water tap at all faucets and run the water until you feel a change in temperature (i.e. the water gets noticeably colder). This may take several minutes. Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the other faucets one at a time moving from the highest floor to the lowest.
Q. Do I need to clean appliances?
A. Yes. Read the owner’s manual for directions to clean appliances such as water softeners and filter units.
Q. The water is discolored. What should I do?
A. Flush water pipes by running the water until it is clear. Do not wash clothes if the water is discolored. Wait until the water runs clear at the tap. Wash a load of dark clothes first.
Substantial progress has been made with bringing Geary Community Hospital services back on line. Water pressure is slowly being restored which allows the facilities staff to deliberately reintegrate essential components for the hospital to run safely.
As of noon on Monday, they were able to announce the reopening of Clinics at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The Rural Health Clinics, Alpha Care and the Wound Care Center will be open for regular appointments. Lab and radiology services will also be available for normal appointments on Tuesday. However, the hospital Emergency Department remains open at limited capacity pending the hospitals ability to admit patients.
Patients requiring admission are assessed and stabilized before being transferred to another facility if necessary. GCH and EMS are working together to facilitate quality care for patients while also balancing requirements to protect the city in case of another emergency. Regular entrances to the facility will be staffed and open starting tomorrow morning.
Another planning session with leaders from the EOC, GCH Medical Staff, City and County representatives, as well as GCH Administrative/Maintenance staff occurred at 1 p.m. today.
"We ask for your patience as we work through this crisis together," hospital staff wrote. "Please be mindful that we must complete required state and federal procedures before we can safely reopen all services. Surgeries, OB procedures to include deliveries, or elective procedures are not yet available. We are working hour-by-hour to assess when we will be back at full capability. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience and will provide updates on the status of service as soon as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.