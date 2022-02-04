The Weary Family Foundation presented a check to Aging Well in support of the proposed senior living campus project. Donated funds are to be used to construct small homes providing skilled nursing and assisted living services on the west side of Junction City.
“I feel that my parents would have been very supportive of this project and consider it a worthwhile venture for Junction City, which is why I wanted to direct funds towards this project,” said Dale Ann Clore, daughter of the late Bob and Dale Jellison Weary.
Robert K. “Bob” Weary was the son of Ulysses S. and Ina Bell Kirkpatrick Weary. He graduated from Junction City High School, Harvard College and Harvard Law School before eventually settling back down in Junction City. He was a Korean War veteran, a lawyer at Weary Davis Law Firm, an elder in the First Presbyterian Church and director of the National Cable Television Association.
Dale Jellison Weary was the daughter of Arthur Dale and Maude Sarah Gifford Jellison. She graduated from Junction City High School and Ward-Belmot College in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as the University of Kansas before settling down with Bob in Junction City. She was a member of the Ladies Reading Club, P.E.O. and the Junction City Little Theatre.
Over the years, both Bob and Dale contributed to religious and educational entities and supported the Arts in Junction City, which prompted the family to form a foundation in 2001. The organization continues to support efforts within the Junction City community and surrounding areas.
“The very modest Weary family has long been supportive of efforts here in Junction City, even though many of them no longer live here,” said Duane Blythe, co-chair of the Aging Well board and manager of the Wealth Management and Trust Services Division at Central National Bank. “They saw an opportunity to donate to an organization that aims to improve the quality of life of an aging population and for that we are grateful.”
The Aging Well project has been generously supported by many local businesses, foundations and private donors, but the board still has some fundraising left to do.
“We are grateful for everyone who has donated to the project, including the Weary Family Foundation. Recent donations have been impactful and have made us hopeful we can reach our fundraising goal in the near future,” Blythe said.
