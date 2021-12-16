The Geary County Emergency Operation Center held a meeting this morning with Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza and Geary County Officials in attendance to go over the current status and update everyone on damages sustained from yesterday’s severe weather.
Junction City and Grandview Plaza residents are being asked to conserve water as the Junction City Water Plant had sustained damage and is currently being worked on to restore services, Junction City Police Department Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner said.
The City of Junction City issued a boil water order due to issues at the water treatment plant.
"There is still water in the system; however, as a precaution measure we are advising citizens to boil water for human consumption. Work is being done to restore they system as soon as possible, and we will continue to update the public as we learn more," City Manager Allen Dinkel said.
Grandview Plaza had received authorization from the State of Kansas to setup a temporary burn site off Witt Road for downed trees and limbs, he said.
For Geary County Residents who are still without power there are three locations currently accepting residents for shelter. Please check the following list for location and operating hours:
• JC Naz at 1025 S. Washington St. in Junction City, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Fresh Start Emergency Shelter at 136 W. 3rd St. in Junction City, open 24 hours.
• 12th Street Community Center at 1002 W. 12th St. in Junction City, open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.
Sanner said the department will send out further updates as they become available.
