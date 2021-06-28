Wheat harvest has begun in Geary County and Extension Agent Chuck Otte is cautiously optimistic about this year’s yields.
“it’s going pretty good,” he said.
He said he had spoken to local ag producers and heard nothing but good news so far.
Otte predicted “above average yields, for the most part really good test weight” based on farmers’ projections.
“The wheat’s dry,” he said. “As hot as it’s been, it should be dry for crying out loud. But the producers I’ve been talking to have been pleased so far. But they tend to get in and get their best wheat first.”
According to Otte, there was more wheat planted in autumn 2020 than there has been for a while.
“The economics have been a little bit better,” he said. “So it’s looking good.”
Otte attributes this to cool weather in May.
“Once it gets over 80 or 85 degrees a wheat plant not only stops growing, it starts dying,” he said. “Especially when it gets over 90. It starts dying. It’s a cool weather plant. So the longer we postpone those temperatures in the 80s and 90s — the longer that the plant can mature normally — probably nine years out of 10, wheat doesn’t mature. It dies from heat. So it shuts down moving water to the kernels.”
When that happens, the kernels don’t have the opportunity to fully develop before beginning to shrivel and die — leading to lighter test weights, Otte said.
“We had really good conditions during May,” he said. “Cool temperatures probably do as much as anything. The only thing that would have been better is if it would have stayed cool for the first 15 days of the month and then turned off dry, because it would have pushed yields a little bit higher. So just cool growing conditions and adequate moisture is what’s going to give you good test weight a good yield.”
The harvest began June 18, according to Otte.
Final numbers will not be in on the summer wheat harvest until December, but for now Otte predicts the totals will be above average.
While he said the harvest was rolling along nicely, there have been two combine fires in the area — one in Geary County and one in Dickinson County — since the harvest started.
“I hope we get most of the wheat harvest done by Fourth of July weekend comes along,” Otte said. “Fireworks and wheat fields don’t get along well together. And that’s one of the other things — when we have dry weather, we have hot weather, vegetation may look green but it’s a whole lot dryer than people think they are.”
Otte predicted an increase in wildfires if moisture did not increase sufficiently and urged people to be careful around fields and other vegetation. Wildfires won’t do anything positive for the harvest, because farmers can’t harvest burnt up wheat.
“Heading into the Fourth of July, people just need to use some common sense,” he said. “It’s getting pretty dry out there and dry vegetation is a tinderbox — it goes up in a flash.”
