MANHATTAN — 38 Kansas State University students are studying around the world with the help of scholarships awarded through K-State Education Abroad in the university's Office of International Programs.
The scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 and will be used for education abroad experiences in spring 2023. Destinations include Australia, Austria, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Tanzania, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.
The following K-State students have been awarded education abroad scholarships:
Hayley Piroutek, senior in hospitality management, Belleville, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for France; Haley Haines, senior in fine arts, Benton, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Japan; Braxton Roy, sophomore in business administration, Goddard, $2,000 Megan E. Taylor Czech Republic Student Award for the Czech Republic; Jade De Matta-Romero, junior in fashion studies, Kansas City, $500 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Costa Rica; Hannah Harris, master's student in interior architecture, Lawrence, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy.
From Manhattan:
Hanna Cavely, senior in anthropology, $500 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Vietnam; Ashton Davis, senior in fashion studies, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy; Rami Khamis, junior in psychology, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Australia; and Jared Paubel, junior in computer science, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic.
Junwen Hwang, senior in management information systems, Olathe, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for South Korea; Camden Tews, senior in finance, Olathe, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy; Grant Gusewelle, junior in business administration, $500 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Germany and Italy, and Victoria Ward, senior in management information systems, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Spain, both from Overland Park; Conner Broers, senior in chemical engineering, Ozawkie, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Spain; Caleb Kmiecik, junior in computer science, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Costa Rica, Nathan Lillich, junior in computer science, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic, and Joshua Mansfield, junior in environmental engineering, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic, all from Shawnee; Sadie Brownfield, junior in accounting, Stilwel, $2,000 Megan E. Taylor Czech Republic Student Award for the Czech Republic; Shelby Thornton, master's student in architecture, Sublette, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy; Julie Hammes, master's student in landscape architecture, Topeka, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Austria; Emily Kline, junior in bakery science and management, Wellsville, $500 Duane Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; and Selena Zapote, senior in interior design, Wichita, $500 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Italy.
From out of state:
Libby Couture, master's student in architecture, Fort Collins, Colorado, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Denmark; Joshua Waller, senior in animal sciences and industry, Trinidad, Colorado, $500 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Switzerland; Katrina Tucker, senior in animal sciences and industry, Hopkins, Michigan, $500 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Trevor Turner, master's student in architecture, Grandview, Missouri, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy; Meredith Park, master's student in architecture, Independence, Missouri, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Denmark; Kaylyn Taylor, junior in regional and community planning, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy, and Shae Turner, senior in management, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the United Kingdom, both from Kansas City, Missouri; Margaret Supple, junior in marketing, Liberty, Missouri, $500 International Study Abroad Affiliate Scholarship for France; McKenzie Turner, senior in mass communications, Springfield, Missouri, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the United Kingdom; Ellie Kidwell, senior in animal sciences and industry, Walhonding, Ohio, $500 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Switzerland; Rachel Jeffers, sophomore in dietetics, Austin, Pennsylvania, $500 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Costa Rica; Madison Evje, senior in animal sciences and industry, Selby, South Dakota, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Ireland; Sebastian Hattar, master's student in landscape architecture, Frisco, Texas, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Denmark; Chloe Capodagli, first-year student in veterinary medicine, Lubbock, Texas, $500 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Tanzania; Kari Schulte, junior in animal sciences and industry, Nazareth, Texas, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Ireland; and Charlie Sauter, master's student in architecture, Green Bay, Wisconsin, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.