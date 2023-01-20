MANHATTAN — 38 Kansas State University students are studying around the world with the help of scholarships awarded through K-State Education Abroad in the university's Office of International Programs.

The scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 and will be used for education abroad experiences in spring 2023. Destinations include Australia, Austria, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Tanzania, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.