Ninth Street
Director and KU professor Kevin Willmott, right, and his son William Willmott, left, unveil a new statue William painted honoring the history of Ninth Street in Junction City. The unveiling followed the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and community march Jan. 16.

 Photo courtesy Junction City Main Street

Some of Junction City’s most famous names took the stage last week for the local Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Justin Aaron Black, a Junction City High School paraeducator and church worship music leader who made a run on NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ performed “Glory.”