Director and KU professor Kevin Willmott, right, and his son William Willmott, left, unveil a new statue William painted honoring the history of Ninth Street in Junction City. The unveiling followed the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and community march Jan. 16.
Some of Junction City’s most famous names took the stage last week for the local Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
Justin Aaron Black, a Junction City High School paraeducator and church worship music leader who made a run on NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ performed “Glory.”
And Oscar-winning film director and screenwriter Kevin Willmott, a Junction City native who is also a University of Kansas professor, gave the keynote address.
Following a community march fter the ceremony, Willmott and his son, artist William Willmott, unveiled a new statue on East Ninth Street.
The piece, which William painted, is in the shape of the letters “JC.” The statue features iconic Ninth Street establishments, such as the Blue Note Grill and the Flamingo Club.
The celebration was the 38th-annual event for Junction City and Geary County.
ICARE Founder and CEO Vickie Bobbitt received a Coretta Scott King Courage Award, which is presented each year at the MLK Day celebration to a woman or women in the community who have shown special courage and gone above and beyond for the community.
The celebration also included the Junction City HIgh School ROTC, welcome by event chairman Ronald Atkinson Jr. and event committee member Daphne Maxwell.
Special music was by Michael T. Brown and Friends. Orator Jerel McGeachy Jr. of Topeka recited King’s 1968 speech “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop.”
The celebration ended with the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
