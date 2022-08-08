Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in Junction City on Saturday that left one woman dead and another man injured.
Jalen Thomas, 21, of Junction City, was arrested in connection with the death of Stacy Subotich, 30, Fort Riley. He also allegedly stabbed another man, whom police did not identify.
Thomas is being held at Geary County Detention Center pending his first appearance on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery and aggravated assault.
At 2:29 a.m. Saturday, Junction City police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Boulevard.
They found a man suffering from a stab wound. The man was transported to Geary Community Hospital in serious but stable condition. He was later transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for further treatment.
Subotich was transported to Irwin Army Community Hospital for treatment and later died from her injuries.
Officers found that Thomas had driven himself to Geary Community Hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound and arrested him after investigating.
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, and the Junction City Fire Department also assisted in the investigation.
This case continues to be under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Junction City Police Department or Geary County Crimestoppers.
