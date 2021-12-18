Workforce solar housing demonstrated at Habitat for Humanity home dedication

Affordable, energy-efficient, workforce housing isn’t just a slogan. A partnership of five area groups cut the ribbon Saturday on a home in Ogden designed to demonstrate the feasibility and desirability of high-performance designs for low-to-moderate income households.
The 1,200 square foot three-bedroom home at 229 12th St. in Ogden was completed in November by Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity from a design created by students of K-State’s Net Positive Studio in the College of Architecture, Planning, and Design.
Other partners to the team, dubbed the “Workforce Solar Housing Partnership” are construction students and teachers from Manhattan Area Technical College , Flint Hills Job Corps, the Home Builders Institute at Ft. Riley and solar energy consultants from the Flint Hills Renewable Energy and Efficiency Cooperative.
The house on 12th Street and Walnut is not only home to a working family, but a proof of concept – that with innovations in construction and materials, right-sized detached homes can still be within reach for households with incomes from $49,550 (two persons) to $61,900 (four persons).
Professor Michael Gibson of the Net+ Studio and Habitat Director Josh Brewer have attracted statewide attention from both economic development and social justice organizations seeking solutions to a national shortage of affordable homes. The total cost for this home, including donated materials and labor, is $145,000, which is $60,000 less than area median home sales of more than $205,000.
Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity is financing the home sale using a 0% interest “Hands up” mortgage product. Additionally, the projected energy savings of the highly insulated, solar-enhanced design have the potential to reduce utility bills by over $2,000 annually based on current Kansas residential rates. Given forecasts for increased utility rates alongside climate variability, these savings are likely to increase in significance.
The contribution of young construction students to this demonstration build is not without reason. Workforce housing addresses their literal place in the community, as it addresses area employers’ need for community development aimed at investment in residency for generations to come. Numerous private sponsors have contributed to this project and were acknowledged in the opening ceremony at the ribbon cutting.
Habitat Director Josh Brewer officiated, followed by an open house. Project leads from MAHFH and other WSHP partners were there as well.
