YMCA Volunteer

The nightly feeding program launched by the Junction City YMCA a few weeks ago is now feeding about 70 kids nightly, said Amber Stanley, director of the YMCA in a report to the Noon Kiwanis Club last week.

The service is funded largely through a USDA grant. It started with 15 kids, but quickly grew. In addition to these kids, the YMCA also feeds kids in the Boys and Girls Club programs down the street.

