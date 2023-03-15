Windy with rain and some snow mixing in for the afternoon. Morning high of 58F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
The nightly feeding program launched by the Junction City YMCA a few weeks ago is now feeding about 70 kids nightly, said Amber Stanley, director of the YMCA in a report to the Noon Kiwanis Club last week.
The service is funded largely through a USDA grant. It started with 15 kids, but quickly grew. In addition to these kids, the YMCA also feeds kids in the Boys and Girls Club programs down the street.
“We are able to serve any child 18 and younger, whether they’re in Junction City or the surrounding community,” Stanley said. “If they come to the Y, they can get a free supper meal, Monday through Friday.”
Kids often eat after participating in a program at the Y or before an activity scheduled later in the evening. The food is all cooked at the YMCA in a “small but mighty” kitchen there.
“There are a lot of kids out there that need supper help,” Stanley said. “They get lunches at school, but some of them may not have great options at home.”
The organization is raising funds for a curtain that is needed so they can divide the basketball court in order to feed kids while activities take place in the other part of the court. A few organizations have donated, including the Noon Kiwanis Club. The curtain will help keep the court open while they feed kids, as many kids like to play basketball during that time.
The feeding program isn’t the only thing that’s new at the YMCA. Since December, the organization has added updates and new programs, including a middle school weights program and a Pilates class, and is keeping the facility open later – until 9 in the evening, and earlier on Saturdays – now open at 6 a.m. on that day.
“We have changed quite a bit,” Stanley said. “So if you have not had the opportunity to come in just to see the Y, we have started to do a lot of updates, which we started in December … we do a lot of things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.