Alvin R. Ferguson of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on January 16, 2023. Al is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two (62) years, Julia Maule Ferguson, who resides in the home. Al is survived by a daughter Jill Ferguson of Santa Monica, CA, and of the last couple years residing in Junction City, to provide care and comfort to her mother and father. Also survived by a son Mark Ferguson of Overland Park, KS, and wife Elaine Ferguson and her son, Michael O. Sinn, with three grandchildren: Jessica Ferguson, of Scottsdale, AZ; Elizabeth Ferguson of Overland Park, KS; and Samuel Ferguson, of Kansas City, MO; and their mother Suzanne Pope Ferguson, of Leawood, KS.

Al was born in Mount Park, Oklahoma to Joe Edgar “Ed” & Leottie Meda Wilkes Ferguson. Al was the middle child of 3 boys, Kenneth Ferguson (deceased in 2016) of Poteau, OK and Eddie Ferguson of Terrell, TX. There are numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved relatives.

