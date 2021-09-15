Pratt - Anita Kay Harrold, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1945 in Junction City to Kearney and Norma Jean (Kidd) Manz. Anita married Richard Edward Harrold on September 3, 1966 in Eskridge, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2003.
Anita graduated from Eskridge High School in 1963. She then attended Emporia State University where she earned her Bachelor's in Business Education. She worked as a legal secretary. She attended Turon Community Church and volunteered for Camp Hope. She enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and taking care of her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Carrie) Harrold of Pratt; brothers, Roger (Cindy) Manz of Eskridge and Terry (Carol) Manz of Frisco, Texas; and granddaughters, Trystan Harrold and Shiloh Harrold.
Anita is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Edward Harrold; and son, Jeremy Harrold.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Turon Community Church, Turon with Steve Gill presiding. Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. John's Evangelical Cemetery, Junction City.
Memorials may be made to Camp Hope or Turon Community Church (Operation Christmas Child) in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
