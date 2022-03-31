Anita Marie Hummel, a resident of rural Hope, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, Kansas, at the age of 80.
Anita was born May 15, 1941, at home in Hope, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph Frederick and Irene Grace Hinkle Altmann. Anita grew up in the small town of Hope and attended all her years of schooling there. She graduated from high school in 1959. On June 12, 1960, she was united in marriage to Charles W. Hummel at The First Christian Church in Hope. He preceded her in death on Saturday, April 5, 2014, at 3 p.m. They built their life on the family farm and raised two children: Roger and Robin.
Anita stayed at home while the children were young, and in 1975, she started her career at the Hope Coop as bookkeeper, where she worked for 28 years, watching the company grow and expand to North Central Kansas Coop. She retired in May 2003.
Anita managed the books and affairs of the family farm for as long as can be remembered, and she never retired from this job. She excelled at being the “Chief Bean Counter and Fierce Contender of Finances” when it came to her home and farm. Hummel Farms, LLC is now in its fourth generation of farming.
Anita was a member of the Lyona United Methodist Church; serving as M.Y.F. sponsor, UMW, Board of Trustees, Pastor Parish Relations, helped with the parsonage remodeling, directed the Valley Singers choir, sang in the Cantata, orchestrated the making of homemade ice cream for the Annual Ground Hog Supper and so much more.
Anita also served on the TCT Board of Directors for 12 years, Dickinson County Extension Council, was 4-H Club leader for the Mt. Ayr Go-Getters, served on Enterprise Estates board, was a member of the Abilene Christian Women’s Club, EEU, Women of Woodbine, and Dickinson County Rural Life for more than 60 years.
Anita loved to be active in her community, but she especially loved being active with her family. She coordinated and planned the annual Hummel Family Trip and spent countless hours teaching all her grandchildren how to bake and cook a nutritious, colorful meal. She loved her gardens and her flowers, loved going on bus trips (sometimes twice a year) and marveled at any cattle show, dog show, ball game, concert, banquet, etc. that her grandchildren were involved in. She was a proud Grandma indeed! She was a sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to her loving family.
In 2012, Charles and Anita were awarded Class of 2012 Master Farmer Master Farm Homemaker Award. This award was very important to Anita, as she was committed to life on the farm and the importance of being caretaker of the land.
Anita is survived by her son, Roger Hummel and wife Sheila Hasselman Hummel, of rural Hope, and her daughter, Robin Hummel Volkman and husband Darrin Volkman, of rural Hope, grandchildren: Ryan Hummel and wife Jackie; Jill Krier and husband Zach, Tyler Hummel and fiancé Erin; Kyle Hummel; Justin Volkman and Kyanna Volkman; great-grandchildren: Kale Hummel and Camden Krier; two sisters, Betty Schlesener of Hope and Nancy Rogers and husband Don of California.
She was preceded in death by an infant sister Shirley, her parents Joe and Irene, and husband Charles.
Funeral services will be held at the Lyona United Methodist Church in rural Junction City, Kansas on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. Pastor Kris Brinlee will officiate. Burial will be at the Lyona Cemetery at 1850 Wolf Road, Junction City, Kansas. The family will have visitation at the Lyona United Methodist Church Monday evening, April 4, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Lyona United Methodist Church or to the Dickinson County 4-H Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off at Danner Funeral Home or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
