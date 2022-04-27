Annie M. Guilmett (nee: Carlson), O’Fallon, Missouri, passed away April 18, 2022, at age 91. She was married to Francis Guilmett who preceded her in 1992. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ida Carlson; loving mother of Dean Guilmett (Karen); loving grandmother of Brian and Robert F Guilmett (Randdi); loving great grandmother of Astrid, Alivia and Robert D Guilmett; dear sister of the late Ella Mae Dickson (Robert), the late Elaine Ney (Merl) and the late John Carlson (Ruth Ann); dear aunt to Dennis Dickson (Kathleen), Kay Lynn Jacob (the late Gene), Cleo Hanna (Michael), Walter Ney (Linda) and Eric Ney (Jennifer).
Annie resided in Junction City the majority of her life. She retired in 1993, and she remained active as a volunteer in Junction City and abroad. She spent five years volunteering at Heifer International in Perryville, Arkansas.
Celebrate at 10:30 a.m. on May 14, 2022, with Rosary and Funeral Mass to be held at Saint Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, Kansas, followed by a graveside service at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, 1657-1699 St. Mary’s Rd, Junction City, Kansas, with Father Gnanasekar Kulandai, pastor officiating.
In lieu of flowers or live plants, the family suggests memorial contributions in Annie’s behalf to be given to the Alzheimer's Association http://www.alz.org.
