Ardis Peterson, 73, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on November 18, 2022 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Ardis was born in Colby, Kansas to Francis and Blanche (Yeo) Jensen on October 3, 1949. She graduated from Atwood High School and Colby Community College. She married Wayne Peterson on November 1, 1969 in Atwood.
She worked for most of her career with the USD #475, Junction City as a highly regarded special education paraprofessional.
She was actively involved in many professional and service organization; Apha Gamma Chapter of Kappa Kappa Iota, serving two times as both local and state president; Junction City Retired School Personnel; the Geary County and Kansas Reading Associations; United Woman in Faith including the Wednesdays’ Meal Makers of the Junction City United Methodist Church. For many years she was active in Boy Scouts, serving as the Charter Organizational Representative, Wood Badge Course graduate, and recipient of the Silver Beaver Award.
Ardis was preceded in death by her parents, brothers in law Kenneth Peterson and John Marlor. Ardis is survived by husband, Wayne, daughters Amy and Cora, son Scott (Beth), five grandchildren: Kansas and Alex Quast, Lauryn, Becky and Jacob Peterson; sisters Elta Marlor, Margaret (Fred) Townsend, Reta (Peter) Caldwell, Lois (David) Waldo, brother-in-law Greg (Brinda) Peterson, sister-in-law Trish Peterson and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials may be made to either Kappa Kappa Iota Scholarship Fund, sent to Kappa Kappa Iota, 1875 East 15 th Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74104 or the First United Methodist Church, 804 North Jefferson Street, Junction City, Kansas 66441.
Ardis’ family will be available for visitation Saturday, December 10, from 12:30 to 1:30 .
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 10, at the First United Methodist Church, Junction City Kansas.
