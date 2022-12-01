Ardis Peterson
Ardis Peterson, 73, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on November 18, 2022 in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Ardis was born in Colby, Kansas to Francis and Blanche (Yeo) Jensen on October 3, 1949. She graduated from Atwood High School and Colby Community College. She married Wayne Peterson on November 1, 1969 in Atwood.

