Barbara Elaine Page Cross, 78, of Castle Pines, Colorado passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Henry “Dale” and Mildred Page on June 26, 1944, in Junction City, Kansas. Barbara graduated from Junction City High School in 1962. Barbara married Dennis Cross on November 22, 1962, and they lived in Pittsburg, Kansas. Barbara and Dennis moved between Kansas and Missouri before settling in Denver, Colorado in 1973 where they have lived for the past 49 years. Barbara is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dennis, and four children: Doug (Christina) Cross of Phoenix, Arizona; Lisa (David) Nieslanik of Portland, Oregon; Laura (Scot) Quick of Denver, Colorado; and Lydia (Lance) Patterson of Denver, Colorado. Barbara is survived by nine grandchildren: Deric (Alicia), Courtney (Nick), Cameron (fiancé Torri), Page, Elisa, Mahaila, Shalie, Millie, and Mallory. Barbara is survived by six great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Kylie, Hailie, Jaylyn, Tré, and Henny. Barbara is also survived by her two brothers, Dennis (Lorraine) and Darrell (Diane) Page. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to travel, quilt, and spend time with her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, 5303 East County Line Road, Centennial, CO 80122. Burial will take place at Welcome Cemetery in Geary County, Kansas at a later date.
