Barrie James Mebane, age 67, of Manhattan, died February 13, 2023 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
He was born on February 2, 1956 in Fort Carson, Colorado, the son of Walter and Bertha Mae (Gillim) Mebane. After graduated high school, Barrie joined the U.S. Army.
He served in the Army for over 20 years. Barrie was a parachute rigger in the army, and also worked as a supply specialist. He earned many different awards during his service time. After his retirement from the army, he continued to work at the Florence Corporation in Manhattan.
On April 7, 1990, he was united in marriage to Terri Holcomb. She survives at their home in Manhattan.
Barrie favorite times when he was able to be outdoors and relaxing while fishing or doing yardwork, and taking care of his animals, especially his 2 dogs and cat.
Barrie was preceded in death by his parents, and also his siblings: Edward Mebane, Walter Mebane Jr., and Angela Mebane-Foust.
In addition to his wife Terri, he is also survived by his sister, Brenda Anderson of Durham, North Carolina; also his niece Toyia Elstak, and also his other nephews, family members and many friends and neighbors.
Memorial Services for Barrie will be held at 10:00a.m. Saturday February 18, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of Barrie are suggested the Flint Hills Breadbasket. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
