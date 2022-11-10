Betty Jean McCullough
Betty Jean McCullough

Beloved mother and grandmother, Betty Jean McCullough, 95, of Leesburg, Florida, died November 3, 2022 in Leesburg. She was born October 7, 1927 in Junction City, Kansas, the daughter of Harlan and Lillian Bragg. She graduated from Junction City high school and Emporia School of Nursing. She married John McCullough on June 21, 1947. They traveled to several naval bases for 20 years while John served in the US Navy. After his retirement, they lived in Junction City and Lincoln, Kansas before moving to Leesburg, Florida. Betty was a registered nurse at Geary County Hospital and supervisor of the Geary County Health Department before retiring to spend time traveling with John.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, her only sister Shirley Gillen and a grandson, Cole Arnold. She is survived by her children, Vicki (George) Beliveau, Michael McCullough, Ty (Debbie) McCullough, Toby (Ann) McCullough, Bari (Joe) Stalder, Shari (Dennis) Pittenger and Jeff (Tammy) McCullough. She also left behind 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

