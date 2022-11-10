Beloved mother and grandmother, Betty Jean McCullough, 95, of Leesburg, Florida, died November 3, 2022 in Leesburg. She was born October 7, 1927 in Junction City, Kansas, the daughter of Harlan and Lillian Bragg. She graduated from Junction City high school and Emporia School of Nursing. She married John McCullough on June 21, 1947. They traveled to several naval bases for 20 years while John served in the US Navy. After his retirement, they lived in Junction City and Lincoln, Kansas before moving to Leesburg, Florida. Betty was a registered nurse at Geary County Hospital and supervisor of the Geary County Health Department before retiring to spend time traveling with John.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, her only sister Shirley Gillen and a grandson, Cole Arnold. She is survived by her children, Vicki (George) Beliveau, Michael McCullough, Ty (Debbie) McCullough, Toby (Ann) McCullough, Bari (Joe) Stalder, Shari (Dennis) Pittenger and Jeff (Tammy) McCullough. She also left behind 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was a blues-loving, creative, caring, and witty matriarch. She was immensely proud of her family, whom she leaves with many wonderful memories. Betty always said “God never gives you more than you can handle”. This was a mantra that guided her life and something she used to help her children navigate any problem they faced. For those who wish to honor her, please consider making a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation- per her request.
A celebration of her life will be held in Leesburg and announced at a later date.
