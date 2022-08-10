Betty Kelley, 91, of Junction City, passed away on July 29, 2022 at Valley View Senior Life Center. She was born June 7, 1931 in Jennings, KS, the youngest child of Henry and Mary Blanche (Richardson) Heilman. She graduated from the Jennings school in 1949 as Valedictorian. Then she attended St. Lukes Hospital School of Nursing, Denver, CO and graduated as a Registered Nurse in December 1952.
She was united in marriage to William E. Kelley, May 4, 1957 in Ft. Collins, Co. In following her patrolman husband in his various work locations, Betty worked on various medical facilities and in various services for 25 years. While living in Goodland, KS she owned and operated a small uniform store which she loved. The family move to Junction City in 1973. She retired from nursing in 1993.
Betty was a busy mother of five sons and had many stories and incidents to share. She was member of the J.C. Nazarene Church and participated in compassionate ministries. Her hobbies were crafting, arts and crafts, flowers, gardening and bird watching. She was an Avon representative and a member of the ladies Red Hat Society for a time and she was an avid fan of the KU basketball team.
She is survived by her four sons; Brian, Norcatur, KS, Mark, Dodge City, KS, Brad (Susan), Perris, CA, and Troy (Diana), Shawnee, KS; Daughter-in-law, Janna, Houston, TX; grandchildren, Claire (Aaron) Elson, Cypress, TX, Zachary Lyman, Bailey and Courtney Kelley, Perris, CA and Lance Kelley, Shawnee; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Evelyn, Cypress, TX.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Susan Renae; her son Doug; her parents; a brother, Alfred and two sisters, Marie Zimmerman and Helen Muirhead.
Memorial contributions are designated to go to St. Jude Children's Hospital at P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
