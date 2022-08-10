Betty Kelley

Betty Kelley, 91, of Junction City, passed away on July 29, 2022 at Valley View Senior Life Center. She was born June 7, 1931 in Jennings, KS, the youngest child of Henry and Mary Blanche (Richardson) Heilman. She graduated from the Jennings school in 1949 as Valedictorian. Then she attended St. Lukes Hospital School of Nursing, Denver, CO and graduated as a Registered Nurse in December 1952.

She was united in marriage to William E. Kelley, May 4, 1957 in Ft. Collins, Co. In following her patrolman husband in his various work locations, Betty worked on various medical facilities and in various services for 25 years. While living in Goodland, KS she owned and operated a small uniform store which she loved. The family move to Junction City in 1973. She retired from nursing in 1993.

