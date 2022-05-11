Beverly Sue Randall, 79, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 28, 2022. She will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to everyone she knew.
Beverly was born on June 18, 1942 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Emmett Henry and Louise Elizabeth (Rackers) Trippensee. She attended and graduated from Jefferson City High School. She met the love of her life Jon D. Randall, and they were married on February 15, 1964 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Together they raised their two children, Mark and Tanya.
Beverly was a member of G.F.W.C. (General Federation Women’s Club) and N.A.R.F.E. (National Association of Retired Federal Employees). She enjoyed crocheting, donating her handmade items to Army Community Hospital and making hats for the newborn babies. She was always involved with Charity Functions crocheting blankets and other items for giveaways or raffles. Beverly and Jon enjoyed traveling in their RV, making many lifelong friends through their journeys. Together they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in an RV Park in Arizona. They enjoyed sailing, water skiing, watching wildlife here at home and away, cooking, crafting and watching the Chiefs, Royals and K-State games.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Jon D. Randall of Manhattan, Kansas, son Mark Allen Randall and his wife Tera of Spring Hill, Kansas and her daughter Tanya Sue Edwards and her husband Danny of Wichita, Kansas. Left behind to cherish her memory are her three grandchildren Hunter Edwards, Tanner Edwards and T.J. (Terence) Randall. She will be badly missed by her brother Frederick Trippensee and his wife Shirley of Jefferson City, Missouri, niece Dawn McIntyre, nephews James Trippensee, Justin Trippensee and her pet cat “Pixie.”
Beverly will be cremated according to her wishes. A ‘Celebration of Life” honoring the life of Beverly Sue Randall will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation the Lymphoma Foundation of America or the Arthritis Foundation. Condolences may be offered at www.McGilley-Frye.com
