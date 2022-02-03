The amazing and beautifully soulful Blake Christian Frederick Thomas McCoy left the love of his family and friends on Jan. 26 to spread his wings amongst the heavens.
With Blake’s departure, many are feeling the dimness in his absence, from his many wonderful friends to his family, including his father Thomas McCoy, mother Melony Gabbert, siblings Devin Caswell and Olivia Sibert, and certainly his grandparents, nieces and nephew.
A dimness for animals has also occurred, as Blake had an affinity for animals and never met one that wasn’t loved on. Blake was a rescue dog owner and supporter to which we will continue to advocate for in his absence.
Blake was born and raised in Manhattan, Kansas and attended Seven Dolors Catholic School through 8th grade before attending Manhattan High School’s East and West Campus.
Music and guitar become a passion for Blake. He became quite skilled, loved to jam with his friends and even played in a couple of gigs around town. I smile when I reminisce of him on the guitar with his buddy tearing up the drums as their hair flew and the windows rattled.
If you’ve ever met Blake, you were certainly taken by his charming smile and easy-going nature. His soulful beauty blessed those who were fortunate to know him and feel his presence. Quirky humor and ever smiling… a Blake to remember.
A small Inurnment service will be at 2 p.m. Friday Feb. 4 at Sunrise Cemetery, Section M, 2901 Stagg Hill Road Manhattan, Kansas.
A Celebration of Life will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Scenic Valley Inn Events Center 610 S. Scenic Drive, Manhattan, Kansas. Come celebrate Blake and feel the love so many have for him. Feel free to bring your guitar if you wish to jam in remembrance of him and bring your pet, especially if they are a rescue animal (leashes required). Blake would love it. Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.
Flowers may be sent to the Celebration of Life Event, or in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your local animal shelter and or zoo on behalf of Blake McCoy.
