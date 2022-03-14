Brett Williams, 48, of Bentonville, Arkansas passed on March 7, 2022.
Brett graduated from Junction City High School, Junction City Kansas, and attended Haltom High School, Haltom City, TX. Brett was born to Gail Waters of Junction City, KS, and Jack Williams of Decatur, TX. After high school, he spent some time in the National Guard and studied Kinesiology at Kansas State University.
Brett Williams was the founder and owner of New You Fitness and later New You Tan in Bentonville. He was an avid boot-camping, mud-running, rope-climbing cheerleader for all. Brett was admired and loved by the many he positively impacted. He cultivated a family thru the fitness center and will be dearly missed by the community as a whole.
Brett and his first wife, Amanda Williams of Bentonville, AR, traveled around the country working various assigned roles at Walmart. They share one son, Dyllan Bill-Williams, 21, Bentonville, Arkansas.
He is survived by a wife, Canelia, and step-daughters Audrie and Chloe; his sister, Brandi Williams Palmer of Fort Collins, CO, and nephews, Jarod Lueker and Brayden Stephenson; another sister, Sara Williams Moon of Justin, TX, and nieces Kayleigh and Sofia. He is survived by his parents, Gail and Jeff Waters of Junction City, KS, and Jack and Richelle Williams of Decatur, TX. He is preceded in death by his brother Preston Williams and his grandparents.
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements Celebration of Life services will be held in Bentonville, Arkansas on Saturday, March 19, and Junction City, KS on March 26.
March 19: 1-3 pm at New You Fitness in Bentonville, Arkansas
March 26: 2- 4:00 pm at Elk’s Lodge in Junction City, Kansas
