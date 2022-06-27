Candace “Candi” O. Dodd-Johnson of Junction City, Kansas gained her wings and became heaven bound on June 24, 2022. Candi, as she was affectionately called, was born on May 15, 1958 in Trenton, Tennessee; the daughter of the late Tasso Welch and Lillian Dodd.
Candi grew up and attended Tennessee public schools, Tennessee State University and later Manhattan Vocational and Training College, while earning a certification in Graphic Design.
She met the love of her life Leon “Earl “Johnson and to this union one son Tabias Undreious Dodd was born. Afterward, she moved to Junction City, Kansas, in 1981 and remained there until her untimely passing.
Candi was preceded in death by four brothers: Ervin Dewayne Miller, James “Mitch” Dodd, Rodney Welch and Patrick Welch and one sister, Brenda Marsh, all of Tennessee.
Candi is survived by her loving husband Leon “Earl Johnson and only child Tabias Undreious Dodd, three grandchildren: Chandler Collins Dodd, Houston, Texas; Ty’Jhanai Jackson Dodd, Manhattan, Kansas, and Tabias Undreious Dodd Jr., of Indiana.
She is also survived by her siblings Pamella Welch Barnett, Nashville, Tennessee; Veronica Dodd Welch Holiday (Eugene) Trenton, Tennessee and Christy Dodd, Humboldt, Tennessee, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Second Missionary Baptist Church at 701 W. 10th St. Junction City, Kansas 66441 on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 6 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church at 401 S. High St. Trenton, Tennessee 38382 at 1 p.m.
