Carol A. Schrader, 63, passed away unexpectedly December 6, 2022, at Abilene Memorial Hospital. She was born January 14, 1959 in Junction City, KS, the daughter of William G. and Faye Ione (Pearson) Matthews.
Carol graduated from Junction City High School, Class of 1977. Following graduation, she started her career in civil service at Fort Riley, KS, retiring after numerous honors and promotions in 2018, with 43 years of service. Carol married her soulmate, Kevin Schrader, soon after high school, and they eventually settled northeast of Abilene, KS in 1983. They celebrated 44 years of marriage in July.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded by her sister & best friend, Linda (Matthews) Martin, her brother Billy, and her sister-in-law Vickie Matthews. Surviving in addition to her husband, Kevin, are son Matthew Schrader, daughter Kari (Schrader) Berlin and her husband Ronald, three grandchildren, Wyatt, Riley and Ryder, her brother-in-law Logan Martin, brother Kenny Matthews, brother Steve Matthews and his wife Collette, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of remembrance will be held at a later date and arrangements are being made by
Londeen-Overlease Funeral Home in Chapman, KS. Those who wish to remember Carol in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the American Diabetes Association or Parkinson’s Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
